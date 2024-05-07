Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2024) - Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd. (CSE: SPLY) (FSE: QM4) (OTCQB: SSPLF) ("Safe Supply" or "the Company"), a pioneer in addressing the global addiction crisis, is pleased to share a corporate update on its portfolio company, Safety Strips. Geoff Benic recently represented Safety Strips on a distinguished panel at an investor conference in New York, where he outlined the company's vision and strategic objectives.

Safety Strips is at the forefront of addressing the growing opioid crisis by providing a first line of defense against the fentanyl overdose epidemic. Under the strategic leadership of CEO Geoff Benic, Safety Strips is advancing its commercialization efforts and solidifying partnerships that position the company for significant growth. At the conference in New York, Benic highlighted Safety Strips' refined market strategy and its commitment to advancing sales in both North American and global markets. The company is focused on commercialization and market development, leveraging its innovative products to gain a stronger foothold in a rapidly evolving health and safety landscape.

In addition to its market outreach, Safety Strips has refined its packaging to align with industry standards and better meet consumer needs. The updated packages enhance safety and user experience, reinforcing the company's dedication to quality and compliance. Safety Strips is actively working with government and health officials to ensure its products adhere to the latest regulatory requirements while continuing to develop strong relationships with key stakeholders.

Safety Strips is actively pitching CPG clients as part of its strategic sales efforts and fostering relationships that are crucial in helping Safety Strips build a strong and diverse client base, enabling it to broaden its impact.

Bill Panagiotakopoulos, CEO of Safe Supply, commented: "Seeing Geoff and his team commercialize Safety Strips step-by-step is great. The company is leading the fight against the fentanyl overdose crisis, and they are generating revenue while navigating evolving regulations in this third wave. Their commitment to delivering innovative solutions and ability to remain adaptable in this changing landscape are certainly commendable."

With its proactive approach to regulatory compliance, strategic sales and marketing initiatives, Safety Strips is poised to establish itself as a market leader.

