Continuing its rapid pace of innovation in digital validation technology, ValGenesis Inc., the market leader in enterprise validation lifecycle management systems (VLMS) will unveil the next version of VLMS and an enhanced portfolio of cutting-edge solutions at ValConnect 2024 Europe, its annual European user conference to be held in Lisbon, Portugal.

The conference starts June 17th and concludes June 19th and will host industry experts, customers, partners, and ValGenesis subject matter experts sharing their immense knowledge through interactive sessions, roundtable discussions, product trainings, and professional networking. ValGenesis will also host a special tour of Sintra, the beautiful, historic area of palaces and vistas just outside Lisbon.

Besides an up-close look at the next version of VLMS, topics will include computer software assurance (CSA), Pharma 4.0, tech transfer, CPV, risk management, and much more. Kevin Shaw, ValGenesis' Vice President of Product Management, will discuss core product roadmap themes, new capabilities and scalability of existing products, and new advancements ValGenesis is working on to help customers cross the Validation 4.0 chasm.

ValGenesis has strategically grown its European operations by expanding its partner network and acquiring Lisbon-based 4Tune Engineering (4TE), a leader in manufacturing sciences and technologies (MS&T) and developer of iRisk. Hosting ValConnect 2024 Europe in Lisbon presents an ideal opportunity for the company's rich ecosystem to connect, learn, and innovate in one of the most beautiful cities on the continent.

Registration for ValConnect is free for all ValGenesis customers and partners. Attendees from all over the world are welcome.

