ICIS Launches Ask ICIS Generative AI Commodities Assistant

Global commodities intelligence provider launches generative AI assistant to boost access to expert insights and data around the global energy and chemicals markets

LONDON, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ICIS, a global source of commodity intelligence, announced the launch of Ask ICIS, a first of its kind generative AI assistant that will enhance access to ICIS' standout intelligence and insights for the energy and chemicals markets.

As commodity markets become more complex and dynamic, the need for both highly accurate and up-to-the-minute information has never been more important. Underpinned by unparalleled chemical and energy market datasets and decades of editorial expertise, Ask ICIS combines ICIS' vast market intelligence with the power of generative AI technology.

Currently in beta, Ask ICIS is available in multiple languages and supported with citations, Ask ICIS allows customers to delve deeper, supporting timely, confident strategic decision-making with comprehensive market intelligence.

"At ICIS, we are committed to delivering the best possible intelligence to our customers so that they can arrive at the best possible outcomes for the decisions they need to make," said Jeff Skelton, CEO of ICIS. "Through Ask ICIS, we are taking our ambition one step further by unlocking access to our trusted and actionable insights to provide immediate and personalized responses to complex customer enquiries in a fraction of the time. We are committed to helping our customers adopt and scale new technologies, enabling them to make better decisions and bring the maximum value possible to their organizations."

Sourced exclusively from ICIS' expert data and insight, Ask ICIS connects users to content tailored directly to their needs based on their role, region, and priorities. Source citations are built into every response allowing users to delve deeper and enabling more confident, timely, strategic decision-making. In addition, Ask ICIS also provides bespoke suggested prompts and follow-up questions to allow users to uncover additional insights and "unknown unknowns" to gain an unprecedented view and understanding of market events.

"To drive success in today's commodity markets you need to have the most innovative tools and information at your disposal," said Skelton. "We strongly believe that Ask ICIS not only helps our customers achieve new goals and levels of performance but has also sets a new bar for the way commodity markets can now access intelligence."

For more information on ICIS please visit, www.icis.com. For more information on Ask ICIS, or if you are an ICIS customer interested in joining the beta progam, please visit: https://www.icis.com/explore/contact/ask-icis/.

About ICIS

ICIS - Independent Commodity Intelligence Services - helps businesses through seamlessly delivering data and analytics, across the chemical, and energy markets. A trusted source and benchmark for price information and insight across key commodities markets worldwide. Our independent, transparent market intelligence informs thousands of quality decisions every day, taking the pressure out of negotiations and giving customers space for more innovative thinking, through published datasets including price assessments, price forecasts, supply and demand fundamentals and more.

Over 150 years of shaping the world by connecting markets to optimise the world's valuable resources. With a global team of more than 600 experts, ICIS has employees based in London, New York, Houston, Karlsruhe, Milan, Mumbai, Singapore, Guangzhou, Beijing, Shanghai, Dubai, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Tokyo and Perth.

ICIS is part of RELX, a FTSE15 company with a market cap of $78.2bn and an employee base of over 30,000 experts across 40 countries.

About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs approximately 30,000 people of whom almost half are in North America. RELX PLC is a London listed holding company which owns 52.9% of RELX Group. RELX NV is an Amsterdam listed holding company which owns 47.1% of RELX Group. The shares are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX and RENX. Total market capitalisation is approximately £62.4bn | €73bn | $78.2bn.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/619935/4277787/ICIS_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/icis-launches-ask-icis-generative-ai-commodities-assistant-302135677.html