Kharon Data and Technology Selected by U.S. Department of the Treasury

Treasury officers will gain access to Kharon's platform for sanctions-related risk intelligence

WASHINGTON, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kharon announces the signing of a contract with the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Through this engagement, officials within the Treasury Department will gain access to Kharon's global risk analytics platform. Kharon's insights and analytic tools are used by leading financial institutions, companies, and governments to address global security threats, and to support risk management in connection with KYC, transaction screening, sanctions evasion, investigations, and trade controls.

This award underscores Kharon's commitment to helping organizations navigate the complexities of sanctions compliance and combatting sanctions evasion, including the OFAC and EU 50 percent rules, FinCEN alerts on Harmonized System (HS) codes and export control evasion, and countering terrorist financing.

Alongside a recent award with the U.S. Customers and Border Protection, this engagement with the Treasury Department expands the U.S. Government's access to Kharon insights, data analytics, and investigative workflow tools for critical public sector security objectives.

Kharon's expertise in generating data-driven insights will assist the Treasury Department with its mission of disrupting the financial operations that underpin the networks of foreign actors tied to global security threats, including terrorism, nuclear and missile proliferation, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, human rights violators, transnational crime, corruption, and others. Kharon insights draw upon all available open-source information and are powered by world-class subject matter expertise and data analytics combined with cutting-edge AI and natural language processing (NLP) systems. Kharon has been awarded multiple patents for its transformative analytic and workflow tools that have helped leading banks and corporates minimize risk and maximize efficiency for critical compliance, investigative, and risk management functions.

"Effectively implementing sanctions and trade controls requires both public and private sector organizations to have the insights needed to counter evasion," said Howard Mendelsohn, Kharon's Chief Client Officer. "This award represents an additional step in aligning critical insights across the public and private sectors. We are proud to support the U.S. Department of the Treasury in its critical mission."

About Kharon

Kharon helps leading organizations identify a wide range of sanctions and compliance risks, critical to managing financial crimes, supply chain exposure, export controls, investment risk, and more. Combining cutting-edge technology and data science with industry-leading research, our solutions provide the critical insights required for a comprehensive view of illicit finance and other commercial threats.

The Kharon leadership team includes former senior officials from the U.S. Government who have leveraged their unique expertise to build risk management solutions that are trusted by the world's top financial institutions, global corporates, and professional services firms.

Visit Kharon.com and follow Kharon on LinkedIn to learn more.

