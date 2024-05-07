Searchlight Cyber, the dark web intelligence company, has appointed seasoned cybersecurity leader Tim Warner as VP of Global Enterprise Sales. Tim joins Searchlight's executive team and is responsible for leading Searchlight's enterprise sales function, providing security teams around the world with dark web intelligence solutions that enable them to spot cyberattacks as they emerge from the dark web.

Tim Warner brings with him decades of experience in cybersecurity, having held senior positions at companies including ZScaler, Trustwave, and Censornet. At Searchlight, he is focused on growing the sales function and expanding into new markets as the company scales following its recent investment from U.S. investors Charlesbank Capital Partners. Tim has a track record in sales leadership positions at companies that have gone through the entire growth journey from startup, to scaleup, all the way through to multinationals. His four year tenure at the cloud security company ZScaler saw a ten-fold increase in revenue and one of the best performing tech IPOs of 2018.

Tim's appointment comes after two years of rapid growth for Searchlight, following its expansion into the enterprise sector in 2022. Searchlight's products are used by organizations around the world to identify threats emerging from the dark web, providing a critical window into the pre-attack stage of a cyberattack, allowing them to take action before the adversary hits their network.

Tim Warner, VP of Global Enterprise Sales for Searchlight Cyber commented: "I am delighted to join Searchlight, a mission-driven company that is championing a new approach to cybersecurity. The ability to provide early warning of a cyberattack is everything in the world of threat intelligence. Searchlight has an incredibly strong foundation with its data, technology, and team to bring the power of dark web intelligence to enterprises and help them take a more proactive approach to cybersecurity. I am excited to play a role in taking the company to new heights."

Ben Jones, CEO and Co-Founder of Searchlight Cyber commented: "We are excited to bring Tim onboard. His extensive experience in leading sales teams will be invaluable to Searchlight as we build on the momentum we have already generated in the enterprise market, expand into new territories, and ultimately work with organizations around the globe to adopt a more proactive approach to cybersecurity through the use of dark web intelligence."

Searchlight Cyber provides organizations with relevant and actionable dark web intelligence, to help them identify and prevent criminal activity. Founded in 2017 with a mission to stop criminals acting with impunity on the dark web, we have been involved in some of the world's largest dark web investigations and have the most comprehensive dataset based on proprietary techniques and ground-breaking academic research. Today we help government and law enforcement, enterprises, and managed security services providers around the world to illuminate deep and dark web threats and prevent attacks. To find out more visit slcyber.io or follow Searchlight Cyber on LinkedIn and Twitter.

