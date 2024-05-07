Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Diese Aktie hebt ab: +130,67% Kursgewinn in 1 Monat – das sind die Gründe
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
07.05.2024 | 15:38
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CoinHub Media: Turning Coins Into Cash: Blake Alma's New Guide to Numismatic Success

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2024 / Blake Alma, an acclaimed numismatist and CEO of CoinHub Media, has authored An Ultimate Guide to Selling U.S. Coins and Silver, which is the latest release in "The CoinHub Series." Climbing swiftly to become the number one new release in coins and precious metals on Amazon, this guide offers a wealth of knowledge for turning coin collecting into a profitable pursuit.

Blake Alma

Blake Alma
Blake Alma with his latest book

Despite being only 23 years old and actively pursuing his studies at Pensacola Christian College, Blake Alma has already made a significant mark within the numismatic community. As the founder and CEO of CoinHub Media, which has generated over $2.25 million in sales since 2023, Alma combines his academic and professional experiences to provide a comprehensive roadmap for both seasoned collectors and newcomers to the coin market. His guide, designed to benefit enthusiasts at all levels, draws on his business acumen and academic insights, making it an essential resource for anyone interested in coin collecting.

The book provides readers with essential strategies for evaluating, marketing, and negotiating the sale of coins. Alma's clear and engaging writing style, which includes a hint of humor, helps demystify complex topics, making the subject matter more accessible and enjoyable.

The CoinHub: An Ultimate Guide to Selling U.S. Coins and Silver also underscores the importance of leveraging modern digital platforms to enhance sales and build community. With a robust online following of 1.8 million across platforms such as Instagram (@coinhubs), TikTok (@coinhub), and Facebook (@thecoinhub), and an active presence on the live video shopping app Whatnot (@coinhub), Alma exemplifies the potential of digital outreach in today's market.

For enthusiasts and collectors looking to deepen their understanding of numismatics or to start their own business ventures, Alma's guide serves as an indispensable resource. More information about his journey, balancing business with his academic responsibilities, and details on how to purchase the book can be found at www.coinhubmedia.com.

As Alma manages his studies at Pensacola Christian College alongside his thriving business, his work continues to inspire a new generation of numismatists, demonstrating that dedication and knowledge can effectively merge one's passion with a successful career.

Contact Information:

Ben Hutton
Marketing Director
ben@coinhubmedia.com
513-279-2096

SOURCE: CoinHub Media

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

Kupfer - Jetzt! So gelingt der Einstieg in den Rohstoff-Trend!
In diesem kostenfreien Report schaut sich Carsten Stork den Kupfer-Trend im Detail an und gibt konkrete Produkte zum Einstieg an die Hand.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.