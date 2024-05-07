A new report released today in Stockholm by international health experts, "No Smoke, Less Harm" presents compelling evidence that despite similar levels of nicotine consumption, Sweden boasts significantly lower rates of tobacco-related diseases compared with other European nations.

The report, which was unveiled during an event organised by Smoke Free Sweden, a global health advocacy group, details rates of nicotine usage in Sweden and a number of comparable countries, finding that nicotine use was not a factor in tobacco-related disease.

Furthermore, the report provided further evidence that what does affect consumers' health is the method of consumption. While using alternative products such as snus did not pose a significant risk, smoking is linked with a high incidence of death and disease.

While nicotine consumption in Sweden mirrors the European average, the country reports a 41% lower incidence of lung cancer and fewer than half the tobacco-related deaths of its European peers. This stark contrast is attributed to the widespread adoption of smoke free nicotine products such as snus, nicotine pouches and electronic cigarettes.

"This distinction between smoking and the use of smokeless products is crucial," says Dr. Karl Fagerström, a public health expert and contributor to the report.

"While nicotine is addictive, it does not cause the serious diseases associated with smoking. Our findings support a shift in focus from cessation to substitution with less harmful alternatives for those unable to stop completely."

Sweden's proactive measures in public health education and regulatory frameworks have encouraged a transition to these alternatives, significantly impacting public health outcomes. The report points out that embracing similar harm reduction strategies could be pivotal for other nations striving to reduce the health impacts of tobacco.

Dr. Fagerström added, "The Swedish experience demonstrates that understanding and addressing public misperceptions about nicotine can lead to health policies that better protect and inform consumers."

The full report is available online at www.smokefreesweden.org an executive summary is available at the following link (https://smokefreesweden.org/Executive%20Summary%20No%20Smoke%20Less%20Harm.pdf) and offers a detailed analysis of the data supporting Sweden's health outcomes, along with recommendations for policymakers looking to adopt similar approaches in their countries.

Smoke Free Sweden is a movement that encourages other countries to follow the Swedish experience when it comes to Tobacco Harm Reduction. Sweden is about to become the first 'smoke free' European country, with a smoking rate of below five percent. This remarkable achievement can be attributed to Sweden's open attitude towards alternative products.

For more information on Sweden's successful approach to becoming a smoke free nation, please visit www.smokefreesweden.org.

