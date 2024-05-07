Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 07
[07.05.24]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
07.05.24
IE000LZC9NM0
10,700,916.00
USD
0
73,326,378.67
6.8523
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
07.05.24
IE000DOZYQJ7
3,604,482.00
EUR
0
21,030,994.23
5.8347
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
07.05.24
IE000GETKIK8
97,903.00
GBP
17,650.00
901,316.68
9.2062
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
07.05.24
IE000XIITCN5
656,895.00
GBP
0
5,197,641.94
7.9124