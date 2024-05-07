Castle Connolly Releases Castle Connolly 2024 Top Asian American and Pacific Islander Doctors

2024 List Recognizes 722 Leading AAPI Doctors in the Nation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2024 / Castle Connolly today announced the release of Castle Connolly 2024 Top Asian American and Pacific Islander Doctors (AAPI), recognizing exceptional AAPI doctors from the Castle Connolly Top Doctor list. There are 722 doctors represented on this year's list - more than double the doctors on the 2023 Top AAPI Doctor list - across 38 states and 73 specialties.

Castle Connolly 2024 Top AAPI Doctors

The distinction is part of Castle Connolly's Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) initiative, designed to honor top clinicians and enable patients to find Castle Connolly Top Doctors who have shared backgrounds and experiences. As part of this initiative, Castle Connolly surveyed its current Top Doctors (top 7% of physicians in the U.S., all nominated by peers) to request that they share information about their race/ethnicity, gender and sexual identity.

"When immigrants come to the U.S., they may not have insurance, they may not know anyone to go to, and they may have a hard time even making a phone call to get in touch with a doctor. So there's a challenge from the very beginning - access to doctors is very, very difficult," said Dr. Erik Suh, founder of the Korean American Health Professional Association (KAHPA) and Castle Connolly Top AAPI Doctor. "And then once they get to see a doctor, there's a language barrier. Simple things like annual physicals, mammograms or colonoscopies are not done. So you're finding health issues at a late stage."

Asian American and Pacific Islanders are the fastest-growing racial group in the United States, comprising about 6% of the population according to the 2020 U.S. Census. This AAPI population faces health inequities stemming from language and cultural barriers. A 2021 survey by the Pew Research Center revealed that 54% of Asian Americans were born outside the United States, and 68% when considering only Asian American adults. This diverse population faces numerous linguistic and cultural hurdles, which adversely affects the group's integration and access to healthcare.

"Having a physician who shares the same language or ethnic background can improve communication and build trust with patients, which can ultimately lead to better health outcomes," said Steve Leibforth, Managing Director, Castle Connolly. "Castle Connolly's Top AAPI Doctors serve as a valuable resource for patients seeking culturally sensitive healthcare that respects patients' values and beliefs, alongside unparalleled medical proficiency."

All Castle Connolly Top AAPI Doctors are nominated by their peers, after which the Castle Connolly research team evaluates each nominee using selective criteria to determine who makes the list, including professional qualifications, education, hospital and faculty appointments, research leadership, professional reputation, disciplinary history, interpersonal skills and outcomes data.

In addition to the Top AAPI Doctors list, Castle Connolly's 2024 distinctions include:

Top Black Doctors

Exceptional Women in Medicine

Top LGBTQ+ Doctors (June 11)

Top Hispanic & Latino Doctors (Sept. 17)

