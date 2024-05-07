Apiture Honored Among American Banker's Best Places to Work in Fintech 2024

Leading provider of digital banking solutions recognized for its positive workplace environment and competitive benefits

WILMINGTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2024 / Apiture , a leading provider of digital banking solutions, has been named to the American Banker list of Best Places to Work in Fintech for 2024. This represents the fifth year that Apiture has earned this recognition.

The annual program, conducted by Arizent's American Banker in conjunction with Best Companies Group, surveys employees to measure satisfaction and examines fintechs' practices, programs, and benefits. Forty companies were named to this year's list, each honored for providing a positive workplace environment and outstanding benefits and perks.

"We are truly honored to be named one of the best places to work in fintech again this year. This award reflects our commitment to maintaining an environment where our employees can flourish, which in turn enables us to provide the innovative solutions our clients need to thrive," said Chris Babcock, CEO of Apiture. "We see this recognition as a reminder of the critical link between employee satisfaction and the industry-leading solutions and support we deliver to financial institutions across the country."

The success of building an empowered workforce underpinned by innovation is reflected in Apiture's recent client successes. Notably, Redwood Capital Bank and Edwards Federal Credit Union both selected the Apiture Digital Banking Platform to modernize the online and mobile experience for their account holders.

This accolade follows Apiture's recent recognition from the NC TECH Awards, where the company was named Fintech/Insurtech of the Year and listed among North Carolina's Great Tech Places to Work.

About Apiture:

Apiture delivers award-winning digital banking solutions to banks and credit unions throughout the U.S. Our flexible, highly configurable solutions meet a wide range of financial institutions' needs, from leveling the playing field with larger institutions to supporting growth through innovative data intelligence and embedded banking strategies. With our API-first approach, our clients can maximize the capabilities of their platform while preserving a seamless user experience. Our exclusive focus on digital banking, and a team with hundreds of years of collective experience working at U.S. financial institutions, means we're dedicated to meeting the unique needs of our clients while providing a level of support that's unmatched in the industry. Apiture is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, with offices in Austin, Texas. To learn more, visit www.apiture.com and follow Apiture on LinkedIn .

