07.05.2024
07.05.2024 | 16:38
Kohler Co.: Empowering Voices: Inspiring Session on Self-Advocacy and Allyship Hosted at Kohler

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2024 / Kohler Co.
"Self-advocacy means standing up for your interest in a system that may not have been designed for you."

"The 'not-perfect idea' is often the close cousin of the 'amazing idea.'"

"When you share what you're good at and share what you're working on, it opens up opportunity."

Words of wisdom from best-selling author and award-winning Columbia Law School professor Alexandra Carter and her daughter Caroline Carter Lembrich.

In partnership with the Kohler Foundation, our Women@Work, Bold Ability, and Parents and Caregivers business resource groups hosted Alex and Caroline at our global headquarters last week for three days of insights and discussion on building self-confidence, the power of allyship, and embracing opportunity.

Together, the mother-daughter duo shared their unique experience addressing the United Nations on gender equity, where they explored the importance of finding and using your voice to advocate for yourself and others.

