Chris Harrison Announced as Chief Advocate for Prisidio

Introducing Chris Harrison as Chief Advocate: Elevating Advocacy at Prisidio

NAPLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2024 / Prisidio, who provides a secure digital vault to safely save and share life's most vital information and documents, is excited to announce the appointment of Chris Harrison as its Chief Advocate. The renowned TV host, producer, and podcaster will utilize his influence to promote privacy, protection, and accessibility in managing life's essential information through Prisidio's secure digital vault, designed to prepare families and individuals for life's expected and unexpected events.

Chris Harrison Prisidio

Chris Harrison is Chief Advocate for Prisidio

Glenn Shimkus, co-founder and CEO of Prisidio, stated, "We are honored to welcome Chris Harrison into the Prisidio family. His commitment to positively impacting lives aligns seamlessly with our mission to empower all individuals-not just the wealthy-with a secure platform for managing and sharing their most critical personal information and documents. In today's world, characterized by an aging population, increased natural disasters, and rising fraud, the need to securely manage valuable information has never been greater."

As Chief Advocate, Harrison will raise awareness about the significance of Prisidio's services and showcase the value they provide in the digital age. He will share his personal experiences to highlight the importance of protecting vital information and preparing for life's uncertainties.

"I'm thrilled to join Prisidio as its Chief Advocate," said Harrison. "The most important thing in my life is my family. I'm always searching for ways to best take care of them. Prisidio allows me to provide them with every important detail they might need in the case of a tragedy or just for day-to-day life. Prisidio gives me peace of mind. I am eager to spread the word and help others see how Prisidio can enhance their lives as well."

Harrison's efforts will include participating in interviews and leading social media campaigns to educate the public about Prisidio's unique value-ensuring peace of mind by keeping their most important information secure, accessible, and shareable. His role is crucial in solidifying Prisidio's leadership in the digital vault market.

About Prisidio:

Prisidio offers a digital vault to capture and securely share your most important information with the key people in your life. The company's mission is to provide people with peace of mind knowing that they're prepared for whatever life throws their way - both the expected and the unexpected. Prisidio is proud to be a portfolio company of both the AgeTech Collaborative from AARP and Second Century Ventures.

For more information, please visit www.prisid.io or follow the company on social media channels Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.

Contact Information

Mark Wilkins

Customer Support Director

hello@prisid.io

(800) 708-5017

SOURCE: Prisidio

View the original press release on newswire.com.