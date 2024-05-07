The International Energy Agency (IEA) says that global solar cell and module manufacturing capacity grew by around 550 GW in 2023. It reports that around 80% of the global PV manufacturing industry is currently concentrated in China, while India and the United States each hold a 5% share. Europe accounts for a mere 1%. The global solar cell and module manufacturing industry is currently operating at a utilization rate of approximately 50%, according to the IEA's Advancing Clean Technology Manufacturing report. It said that global investments in new solar factories amounted to $80 billion in 2023 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...