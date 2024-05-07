Versa Technology Joins Other Industry Leaders in the PoE Consortium

Industry-Wide Collaboration to Standardize Processes for Better Implementation

CHINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2024 / Versa Technology, Inc. (Versatek), a U.S.-based global provider of last-mile IT networking technology equipment, and one of the largest suppliers of Power over Ethernet (PoE) solutions in North America, joins with the PoE Consortium, a joint venture of today's leading Power over Ethernet companies bringing awareness and education about this safe, alternative technology.

As detailed in an interview with the first Consortium president, Kim Johnson, the PoE Consortium committees are uniting the industry by developing standards so end users can enjoy a more consistent experience implementing PoE-supported platforms, systems, and products. Strategies include a more universal adoption of terminology to remove confusion between brands. This will make it easier for installers and other stakeholders to fully leverage the benefits of PoE within all phases of the digital workplace.

"Consortium efforts to improve the implementation experience will make a difference as bandwidth and power increase," says Joe Williams, Director of Distributed Sales for Versa Technologies. "We are delighted to be a part of the PoE Consortium and look forward to supporting this important industry initiative."

Kim Johnson, the 2023 President and a Co-Founder of the PoE Consortium, shared: "Messaging on the benefits of PoE technology needs to continue because it is still not widely known in the industry - instead of being afraid of PoE technology, people are embracing it because they see it as a solution to the challenges we face in implementing smart building technology."

Over 40 companies have joined the PoE Consortium, including industry PoE leaders such as Versatek, and Planet Technology USA, along with a wide range of installation experts, academic institutions, and unions.

About Versa Technology

Versa Technology is a U.S.-based provider of last-mile IT networking technology and one of the largest suppliers of Power over Ethernet (PoE) switch technology with a global customer base spanning North and South America, Asia, South-East Asia, Europe, Australia, and Africa. Its expansive product portfolio supports a variety of networking applications in a diverse range of environments. Versa Technology's unwavering goal is to provide full support to our customers to help them achieve their computer networking goals. To learn more about us, please visit Versatek.com.

About The PoE Consortium

The PoE Consortium maintains an online hub of resources for education and training at poeconsortium.com. This core of industry expertise enables anyone looking to install PoE technology to feel confident in their decision to take advantage in the sustainability, savings, and advanced amenities Power over Ethernet technology offers. On the site today are explainer articles, project calculators and case studies. Soon, the site will include training and qualification courses for installers and integrators to ensure the quality of PoE-enabled projects.

