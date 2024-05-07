FullContext Unveils AI-Powered SDR for Go-to-Market Teams

First platform to combine AI chat with content demonstration, to instantly engage, qualify and demo buyers, from websites and outbound email campaigns.

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2024 / FullContext is excited to announce the launch of its Buyer Copilot, an AI-driven chat experience that simultaneously surfaces content to drive pipeline, accelerate revenue, and discover new levels of buyer insights. Led by co-founders of Outreach.io, FullContext aims to streamline revenue operations between sales, marketing, and go-to-market (GTM) teams.

Buyer Copilot

AI-powered SDR for conversational marketing that simultaneously driving content like PDFs, videos, demos, etc.

In the current marketplace, buyers spend a substantial amount of time exploring websites, reading marketing materials, and evaluating vendors independently. Recognizing this trend, along with the growing preference among buyers for a sales rep-free experience, FullContext developed the Buyer Copilot to enhance buyer autonomy and engagement. The advancement of this technology is allowing current customers to unlock previously undiscovered insights by analyzing conversation history and how customers engage with what were previously downloaded resources like PDFs, ebooks, whitepapers, and webinars, etc.

The Buyer Copilot automates customer interactions, delivers personalized product demos, and qualifies leads with minimal human intervention, enabling GTM teams to concentrate on high-value activities, and equipping sales teams with insights to win more deals at the right time. This advanced tool comes equipped with real-time analytics, adaptive learning capabilities, and seamless CRM system integration, ensuring it can be easily adopted by businesses looking to scale their sales efforts effectively.

Gordon Hempton, CEO of FullContext, emphasizes the transformative potential of the Buyer Copilot: "At FullContext, we are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what AI can achieve in the buyer experience. The Buyer Copilot enhances the buyer-seller relationship by making it more productive, personalized, and responsive to the evolving needs of the market. You can essentially think of it as an AI-powered sales development representative."

With the launch of the Buyer Copilot, FullContext sets a new standard in GTM automation, helping B2B businesses of all sizes enhance efficiency and drive growth. Our vision is to lead the development of a more intuitive and intelligent GTM process, empowering companies to achieve more with less.

For more information about FullContext and to schedule a demo of the Buyer Copilot, please visit www.fullcontext.ai.

