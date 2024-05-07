

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The American Cancer Society (ACS) has launched a groundbreaking study named 'Voices of Black Women' to investigate the reasons behind the disproportionately high cancer rates among Black women.



Existing data reveals that Black women face higher cancer mortality rates than other groups, regardless of the cancer stage at diagnosis.



The study will monitor 100,000 women aged 25 to 55 over a 30-year period, with the aim of investigating how various demographic factors such as income, environment, and lifestyle impact their susceptibility to cancer.



Participants in the study must be cancer-free at the start and will be surveyed twice a year to evaluate daily experiences impacting cancer risk. In the event of a cancer diagnosis, researchers will collaborate with the participants' healthcare providers to improve outcomes for Black women.



The ACS's senior vice president of population science, Dr. Alpa Patel, has noted that they will build a connection with these women for the upcoming decades, aiming to learn about their experiences and collect data to analyze cancer-related factors and other health issues.



The study's organizers are optimistic that this 30-year data collection on Black women will uncover valuable insights, similar to previous prolonged studies by the Cancer Society. These have highlighted the connection between smoking and lung cancer, associated obesity with various health issues, and found that regular aspirin consumption can lower the risk of colon cancer.



The timing of initiating the study aligns with the recognition of health disparities by race during the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, over the past decade, Black women have shown increased interest in health matters.



Lauren McCullough, co-principal investigator on the study, stated during a call with reporters, 'We aim to involve a community that is already engaged and eager to understand the reasons behind their elevated rates of cancers and other diseases.'



For those interested in participating or acquiring more information on the Voices of Black Women study, the ACS suggests visiting voices.cancer.org.



