Untapped Learning Announces Jim Carlson as New CEO

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2024 / Untapped Learning, an organization dedicated to improving executive function skills among students and young adults, is thrilled to welcome Jim Carlson as its new Chief Executive Officer, starting May 1, 2024.





Jim Carlson has more than 20 years of experience in executive leadership positions at successful high-growth organizations. His expertise in leading teams and driving successful growth initiatives will be invaluable to Untapped Learning as it continues to scale.

"I am excited about the current state of executive function coaching, and I believe that Untapped Learning's approach of using mentoring to enhance young individuals' executive function skills is unparalleled in its positive impact on students," stated Mr. Carlson. "I am thrilled to join this team and contribute to its future growth, enabling us to help even more families."

Since its establishment in 2018, Untapped Learning has been a pioneer in educational innovation. The organization has helped numerous young individuals realize their unique talents and achieve their full potential. Over the past six years, Untapped Learning has experienced significant growth and is now well-positioned to solidify its position as a leading provider of educational services for the current generation of young people under Mr. Carlson's leadership.

"Untapped Learning is excited to welcome Jim as our new CEO. He's a compassionate and dedicated leader who puts students first. Jim brings a strong vision to expand our impact on young people. Under his guidance, Untapped will strive to support students in reaching their full potential," said Brandon Slade, Founder of Untapped Learning.

Under Mr. Carlson's leadership, Untapped Learning will continue to innovate and offer tailored programs that meet the needs of its participants. His leadership marks a significant milestone in the organization's journey toward becoming a leader in educational services to help their students develop self-discipline and personal growth.

For more information about Untapped Learning and its programs, please visit www.untappedlearning.com.

