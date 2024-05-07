

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $3.95 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $6.88 million, or $0.12 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Power Integrations Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $10.49 million or $0.18 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 13.7% to $91.69 million from $106.30 million last year.



Power Integrations Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $3.95 Mln. vs. $6.88 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.07 vs. $0.12 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $91.69 Mln vs. $106.30 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $100 - $110 Mln



