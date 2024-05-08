

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Aurubis AG (AIAGF.PK), a supplier of non-ferrous metal, reported that its second quarter net income rose to 105 million euros from the prior year's 90 million euros, with earnings per share improving to 2.41 euros from 2.06 euros last year.



But revenues for the second quarter declined to 4.35 billion euros from 4.69 billion euros in the prior year.



Aurubis confirmed outlook for fiscal year 2023/24. It expects demand for copper products and the metals the company produces to remain high. The company still expects annual operating EBT to be between 380 million euros and 480 million euros.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Zwei Rohstoff-Chancen traden In diesem kostenfreien PDF-Report zeigt Experte Carsten Stork interessante Hintergründe zu den beiden Rohstoffen inkl. . Zudem gibt er Ihnen konkrete Produkte zum Nachhandeln an die Hand, inkl. WKNs. Hier klicken