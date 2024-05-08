

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Anheuser-Busch InBev NV/SA (BUD) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $1.09 billion, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $1.64 billion, or $0.81 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Anheuser-Busch InBev NV/SA reported adjusted earnings of $1.50 billion or $0.75 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.3% to $14.54 billion from $14.21 billion last year.



Anheuser-Busch InBev NV/SA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $1.09 Bln. vs. $1.64 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.54 vs. $0.81 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $14.54 Bln vs. $14.21 Bln last year.



