

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany-headquartered auto parts business Knorr-Bremse AG (KNRRY) on Wednesday announced higher revenues and earnings for the first quarter of 2024.



Net income stood at 159.1 million euros or 0.95 euro per share as compared with 132.5 million euros or 0.80 euro per share in the year-ago quarter.



Revenues increased 3.5 percent to 1.97 billion euros, from 1.91 billion euros in the first quarter of 2023 amidst a 12.7-percent revenue increase in the Rail division that more than offset the 4-percent revenue decline in the Truck Division.



The company also confirmed the full-year guidance for 2024. The company continues to expect revenues between 7.7 billion and 8 billion, and operating EBIT margin between 11.5 percent and 12.5 percent for 2024.



