

JENA (dpa-AFX) - Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (CZMWF.PK), a German medical equipment maker, on Wednesday reported a decline in earnings for the first-half, reflecting a fall in revenue.



Markus Weber, CEO of Carl Zeiss Meditec, said: 'As expected, the first six months were characterized by the reduction in stocks in the Chinese distribution channel, which we were able to complete as planned in March. We also had to contend with currency headwinds and a certain reluctance to invest in the devices business, particularly in the North American market.'



For the six-month period, the company recorded earnings per share of 0.94 euro, compared with 1.26 euros, posted for the same period last year.



EBIT stood at 108.2 million euros, lesser than 143.9 million euros a year ago, as a result of a weaker product mix due to a lower proportion of consumables owing to the reduction in stocks in the Chinese distribution channel.



Revenue from the Ophthalmology business decreased to 700.6 million euros from 742.6 million euros in 2022-23.



Microsurgery business generated revenue of 246.5 million euros, higher than 231.9 million euros a year ago.



Revenue was around 947.2 million euros, down from 974.5 million euros in the previous year.



Looking ahead, the company expects to see its growth to accelerate again in the second-half due to the cost-control measures it has taken.



For the full year, Carl Zeiss Meditec expects revenue of 2.100 billion euros to 2.150 billion euros. In addition, the first-time consolidation of the acquisition of D.O.R.C. BV, which took place on April 3, is expected to contribute around 100 million euros in revenue for the second-half.



Including D.O.R.C., revenue is projected to be at around 2.200 billion euros to 2.250 billion euros.



The company said that it has also confirmed the target of EBIT roughly comparable to the prior year. It noted that the effects of the acquisition of D.O.R.C. on EBIT in the second-half are not to be included in the target achievement.



