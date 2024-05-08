Quantum Machines' New OPX1000 Controllers Power the Quantum Computing Lab at SKKU, Seoul

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Machines (QM), the leading provider of processor-based quantum controllers today announced that the Quantum Computing lab of the Advanced Institute of Nano Technology at Sungkyunkwan University (SKKU) in Seoul will deploy three of its advanced OPX1000 controllers. The quantum computing facilities are part of South Korea's ambitious national project aimed at advancing the country's quantum computing capabilities. The deployment represents a significant upgrade to the center's on-site research facilities.

SKKU's quantum computing lab is headed by Prof. Yonuk Chong, who also serves as the Director of the Quantum Information Research Support Center (QCenter) at SKKU. Established in 2020, the QCenter operates under a large-scale government initiative with a budget of approximately $45 million over five years. The center's primary objectives include providing systematic education and research to bolster the Korean government's quantum investments, developing a skilled workforce for the future, supporting the use of a quantum computing cloud, and establishing a robust infrastructure for quantum device production.

OPX1000 is a modular, high-density quantum control platform. Featuring unparalleled processing power and channel density, OPX1000 is easily scalable to allow cost-efficient control for the largest quantum processors available. It will be pivotal to the QCenter's ongoing projects, particularly in developing, characterizing, and testing novel architectures for the national Korean quantum computer.

"The deployment of the OPX1000 controllers is not just an upgrade of our facilities; it's a leap towards achieving our long-term goals in quantum computing research and infrastructure," said Professor Yonuk Chong from Sungkyunkwan University (SKKU) and Director of the Quantum Information Research Support Center. "The QCenter at SKKU is making quantum computing research more accessible and sustainable. We're thrilled to have technology partners like Quantum Machines share our vision and join our journey towards useful quantum computers."

"South Korea's ongoing investment in quantum computing reflects its commitment to play a leading role in the advancement of quantum research and development," said Itamar Sivan, co-founder and CEO of Quantum Machines. "This strategic upgrade by the QCenter is poised to not only enhance South Korea's research capabilities but also contribute significantly to the global quantum computing landscape."

About Quantum Machines

Quantum Machines (QM) drives quantum breakthroughs that accelerate the realization of practical quantum computers. The company's Quantum Orchestration Platform (QOP) fundamentally redefines the control and operations architecture of quantum processors. The full-stack hardware and software platform is capable of running even the most complex algorithms right out of the box, including quantum error correction, multi-qubit calibration, and more. Helping achieve the full potential of any quantum processor, the QOP allows for unprecedented advancement and speed-up of quantum technologies as well as the ability to scale to thousands of qubits. Visit us at: www.quantum-machines.co

