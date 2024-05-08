Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 08
8 May 2024
Bodycote plc
Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities
Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:
Date of purchase:
7 May 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
45,683
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):
708.0p
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):
701.0p
Volume weighted average price paid per share:
(pence per share)
705.2843p
The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.
Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 189,676,894 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.
Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 1,779,278 Ordinary Shares.
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.
For further information, please contact:
Bodycote plc
Stephen Harris, Group Chief Executive
Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer
Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations
Tel: +44 1625 505300
FTI Consulting
Richard Mountain
Susanne Yule
Tel: +44 203 727 1340
Schedule of Purchases
Transaction Details:
Issuer name: Bodycote plc
ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99
LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29
Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC
Intermediary code: HBEU
Time zone: GMT
Currency: GBP
Individual Transactions:
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price (pence per share)
Time of transaction
Transaction reference number
Venue
412
701
08:22:08
OD_7yBanRo-00
XLON
500
705
09:02:11
OD_7yBksgD-00
XLON
415
705
09:18:15
OD_7yBovSY-00
XLON
719
704
09:18:18
OD_7yBow4u-00
XLON
310
703
09:29:36
OD_7yBrmca-00
XLON
324
703
09:29:36
OD_7yBrmca-02
XLON
245
704
09:48:20
OD_7yBwUli-00
CHIX
250
704
09:48:20
OD_7yBwUli-02
CHIX
314
703
09:48:46
OD_7yBwbeG-00
XLON
107
703
09:48:46
OD_7yBwbeH-00
XLON
386
703
10:38:45
OD_7yC9BsE-00
XLON
474
702
11:39:42
OD_7yCOXGG-00
XLON
441
702
12:26:53
OD_7yCaPkW-00
CHIX
103
702
12:26:53
OD_7yCaPkX-01
CHIX
600
706
13:42:54
OD_7yCtY82-00
CHIX
392
706
13:42:54
OD_7yCtY83-00
AQXE
268
706
13:42:54
OD_7yCtY83-02
TRQX
619
706
13:42:54
OD_7yCtY84-00
XLON
389
705
13:43:56
OD_7yCtoEF-00
BATE
183
708
14:03:50
OD_7yCyors-00
XLON
250
708
14:03:50
OD_7yCyosD-00
XLON
250
708
14:03:50
OD_7yCyosY-00
XLON
250
708
14:03:50
OD_7yCyoss-00
XLON
842
708
14:03:50
OD_7yCyosv-00
XLON
183
707
14:06:20
OD_7yCzRt2-00
XLON
704
707
14:06:20
OD_7yCzRt3-00
XLON
250
707
14:06:20
OD_7yCzS4t-00
XLON
250
707
14:06:21
OD_7yCzSLE-00
XLON
250
707
14:06:22
OD_7yCzSb8-00
XLON
250
707
14:06:23
OD_7yCzSrJ-00
XLON
250
707
14:06:24
OD_7yCzT7N-00
XLON
1
708
14:06:56
OD_7yCzbBr-00
CHIX
355
707
14:10:30
OD_7yD0V7D-00
XLON
355
707
14:10:31
OD_7yD0VNE-00
XLON
355
707
14:10:32
OD_7yD0VdO-00
XLON
355
707
14:10:33
OD_7yD0VtV-00
XLON
355
707
14:10:34
OD_7yD0W9h-00
XLON
274
707
14:10:36
OD_7yD0WQU-00
XLON
355
707
14:10:36
OD_7yD0Wg8-00
XLON
355
707
14:10:38
OD_7yD0Wwd-00
XLON
355
707
14:10:38
OD_7yD0XCC-00
XLON
355
707
14:10:39
OD_7yD0XSF-00
XLON
355
707
14:10:40
OD_7yD0XiV-00
XLON
355
707
14:10:41
OD_7yD0XyX-00
XLON
355
707
14:10:42
OD_7yD0YEh-00
XLON
355
707
14:10:43
OD_7yD0YUn-00
XLON
355
707
14:10:44
OD_7yD0Ykz-00
XLON
339
707
14:11:13
OD_7yD0gIE-00
BATE
306
706
14:13:45
OD_7yD1JeE-00
AQXE
478
706
14:13:45
OD_7yD1JeE-02
CHIX
546
706
14:13:45
OD_7yD1JeF-00
XLON
325
706
14:13:45
OD_7yD1JeF-02
TRQX
222
706
14:17:45
OD_7yD2KHH-00
XLON
131
706
14:17:45
OD_7yD2KHI-00
XLON
222
706
14:17:46
OD_7yD2KXO-00
XLON
152
706
14:17:46
OD_7yD2KXP-00
XLON
126
706
14:17:46
OD_7yD2KXQ-00
XLON
569
705
14:20:34
OD_7yD31zp-00
CHIX
574
705
14:20:34
OD_7yD31zq-00
XLON
329
705
14:59:28
OD_7yDCpN9-00
CHIX
295
705
14:59:28
OD_7yDCpN9-02
XLON
109
705
14:59:28
OD_7yDCpNA-00
CHIX
756
705
14:59:28
OD_7yDCpNA-02
XLON
395
705
14:59:28
OD_7yDCpNB-00
BATE
96
704
14:59:28
OD_7yDCpOn-00
TRQX
113
704
14:59:28
OD_7yDCpOo-00
TRQX
392
705
15:07:51
OD_7yDEwCX-00
BATE
4
705
15:10:37
OD_7yDFdJO-00
BATE
46
705
15:10:37
OD_7yDFdJP-00
BATE
341
706
15:19:30
OD_7yDHs7K-00
XLON
440
706
15:27:31
OD_7yDJtFO-00
XLON
581
705
15:30:40
OD_7yDKgJA-00
XLON
517
705
15:30:40
OD_7yDKgJB-00
CHIX
3887
705
15:30:40
OD_7yDKgJB-02
XLON
555
705
15:50:41
OD_7yDPiqo-00
XLON
138
705
15:50:41
OD_7yDPiqp-01
XLON
68
705
15:50:41
OD_7yDPiqq-00
XLON
555
705
15:50:42
OD_7yDPj6s-00
XLON
136
705
15:50:42
OD_7yDPj6s-02
XLON
555
705
15:50:43
OD_7yDPjN2-00
XLON
495
705
15:50:44
OD_7yDPjd7-00
XLON
85
705
15:54:45
OD_7yDQk4W-00
CHIX
555
705
15:54:47
OD_7yDQkqX-00
XLON
199
705
15:58:48
OD_7yDRlHt-00
CHIX
370
705
15:58:49
OD_7yDRlnp-00
XLON
555
705
15:58:50
OD_7yDRm3v-00
XLON
479
704
16:01:43
OD_7yDSUyB-00
XLON
218
704
16:01:43
OD_7yDSUyC-00
CHIX
78
704
16:01:43
OD_7yDSUyC-02
|
BATE
555
705
16:05:44
OD_7yDTVlJ-00
XLON
74
705
16:05:44
OD_7yDTVlJ-02
XLON
63
705
16:05:45
OD_7yDTW1V-00
XLON
555
705
16:05:45
OD_7yDTW1W-00
XLON
283
705
16:06:50
OD_7yDTmvz-00
TRQX
46
705
16:06:50
OD_7yDTmw0-00
TRQX
555
705
16:09:47
OD_7yDUWyf-00
XLON
555
705
16:09:48
OD_7yDUXEp-00
XLON
555
705
16:09:49
OD_7yDUXUr-00
XLON
191
705
16:09:49
OD_7yDUXUr-02
XLON
349
705
16:09:50
OD_7yDUXlL-00
XLON
108
705
16:09:50
OD_7yDUXlL-02
XLON
555
705
16:09:51
OD_7yDUY19-00
XLON
189
705
16:10:55
OD_7yDUofh-00
TRQX
255
705
16:10:55
OD_7yDUofh-02
TRQX
322
704
16:21:25
OD_7yDXSJj-00
BATE
555
704
16:21:25
OD_7yDXSJj-02
CHIX
274
704
16:21:25
OD_7yDXSJk-00
AQXE
75
704
16:21:25
OD_7yDXSJl-01
TRQX
470
704
16:21:25
OD_7yDXSJl-03
XLON
521
704
16:21:25
OD_7yDXSJm-01
BATE
241
704
16:21:25
OD_7yDXSJm-03
TRQX
1513
704
16:21:25
OD_7yDXSJn-01
XLON
650
704
16:21:25
OD_7yDXSJo-00
TRQX
122
703
16:27:06
OD_7yDYt8e-00
BATE
582
705
16:29:41
OD_7yDZXas-00
BATE
15
705
16:29:42
OD_7yDZXqn-00
BATE
216
706
16:29:53
OD_7yDZaiC-00
BATE
54
706
16:29:54
OD_7yDZayR-00
BATE
14
706
16:29:55
OD_7yDZbEW-00
BATE
34
706
16:29:56
OD_7yDZbUw-00
XLON
1028
706
16:29:56
OD_7yDZbUx-00
XLON
3
706
16:29:56
OD_7yDZbUx-02
BATE
1
706
16:29:57
OD_7yDZbkj-00
BATE
265
706
16:29:57
OD_7yDZbko-00
XLON
67
706
16:29:59
OD_7yDZc2p-00
XLON
16
706
16:29:59
OD_7yDZcGx-00
XLON