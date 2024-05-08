Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.05.2024
Starke Übernahme: Dieses Börsen-Juwel könnte vor einem weiteren gewaltigen Kurssprung stehen
WKN: A0RDRL | ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99
Frankfurt
08.05.24
08:31 Uhr
8,050 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
08.05.2024 | 08:06
Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 08

Bodycote

www.bodycote.com

8 May 2024

Bodycote plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:

Date of purchase:

7 May 2024

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

45,683

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

708.0p

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

701.0p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

(pence per share)

705.2843p

The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.

Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 189,676,894 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.

Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 1,779,278 Ordinary Shares.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information, please contact:

Bodycote plc

Stephen Harris, Group Chief Executive

Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer

Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations

Tel: +44 1625 505300

FTI Consulting

Richard Mountain

Susanne Yule

Tel: +44 203 727 1340

Schedule of Purchases

Transaction Details:

Issuer name: Bodycote plc

ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99

LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29

Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC

Intermediary code: HBEU

Time zone: GMT

Currency: GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction reference number

Venue

412

701

08:22:08

OD_7yBanRo-00

XLON

500

705

09:02:11

OD_7yBksgD-00

XLON

415

705

09:18:15

OD_7yBovSY-00

XLON

719

704

09:18:18

OD_7yBow4u-00

XLON

310

703

09:29:36

OD_7yBrmca-00

XLON

324

703

09:29:36

OD_7yBrmca-02

XLON

245

704

09:48:20

OD_7yBwUli-00

CHIX

250

704

09:48:20

OD_7yBwUli-02

CHIX

314

703

09:48:46

OD_7yBwbeG-00

XLON

107

703

09:48:46

OD_7yBwbeH-00

XLON

386

703

10:38:45

OD_7yC9BsE-00

XLON

474

702

11:39:42

OD_7yCOXGG-00

XLON

441

702

12:26:53

OD_7yCaPkW-00

CHIX

103

702

12:26:53

OD_7yCaPkX-01

CHIX

600

706

13:42:54

OD_7yCtY82-00

CHIX

392

706

13:42:54

OD_7yCtY83-00

AQXE

268

706

13:42:54

OD_7yCtY83-02

TRQX

619

706

13:42:54

OD_7yCtY84-00

XLON

389

705

13:43:56

OD_7yCtoEF-00

BATE

183

708

14:03:50

OD_7yCyors-00

XLON

250

708

14:03:50

OD_7yCyosD-00

XLON

250

708

14:03:50

OD_7yCyosY-00

XLON

250

708

14:03:50

OD_7yCyoss-00

XLON

842

708

14:03:50

OD_7yCyosv-00

XLON

183

707

14:06:20

OD_7yCzRt2-00

XLON

704

707

14:06:20

OD_7yCzRt3-00

XLON

250

707

14:06:20

OD_7yCzS4t-00

XLON

250

707

14:06:21

OD_7yCzSLE-00

XLON

250

707

14:06:22

OD_7yCzSb8-00

XLON

250

707

14:06:23

OD_7yCzSrJ-00

XLON

250

707

14:06:24

OD_7yCzT7N-00

XLON

1

708

14:06:56

OD_7yCzbBr-00

CHIX

355

707

14:10:30

OD_7yD0V7D-00

XLON

355

707

14:10:31

OD_7yD0VNE-00

XLON

355

707

14:10:32

OD_7yD0VdO-00

XLON

355

707

14:10:33

OD_7yD0VtV-00

XLON

355

707

14:10:34

OD_7yD0W9h-00

XLON

274

707

14:10:36

OD_7yD0WQU-00

XLON

355

707

14:10:36

OD_7yD0Wg8-00

XLON

355

707

14:10:38

OD_7yD0Wwd-00

XLON

355

707

14:10:38

OD_7yD0XCC-00

XLON

355

707

14:10:39

OD_7yD0XSF-00

XLON

355

707

14:10:40

OD_7yD0XiV-00

XLON

355

707

14:10:41

OD_7yD0XyX-00

XLON

355

707

14:10:42

OD_7yD0YEh-00

XLON

355

707

14:10:43

OD_7yD0YUn-00

XLON

355

707

14:10:44

OD_7yD0Ykz-00

XLON

339

707

14:11:13

OD_7yD0gIE-00

BATE

306

706

14:13:45

OD_7yD1JeE-00

AQXE

478

706

14:13:45

OD_7yD1JeE-02

CHIX

546

706

14:13:45

OD_7yD1JeF-00

XLON

325

706

14:13:45

OD_7yD1JeF-02

TRQX

222

706

14:17:45

OD_7yD2KHH-00

XLON

131

706

14:17:45

OD_7yD2KHI-00

XLON

222

706

14:17:46

OD_7yD2KXO-00

XLON

152

706

14:17:46

OD_7yD2KXP-00

XLON

126

706

14:17:46

OD_7yD2KXQ-00

XLON

569

705

14:20:34

OD_7yD31zp-00

CHIX

574

705

14:20:34

OD_7yD31zq-00

XLON

329

705

14:59:28

OD_7yDCpN9-00

CHIX

295

705

14:59:28

OD_7yDCpN9-02

XLON

109

705

14:59:28

OD_7yDCpNA-00

CHIX

756

705

14:59:28

OD_7yDCpNA-02

XLON

395

705

14:59:28

OD_7yDCpNB-00

BATE

96

704

14:59:28

OD_7yDCpOn-00

TRQX

113

704

14:59:28

OD_7yDCpOo-00

TRQX

392

705

15:07:51

OD_7yDEwCX-00

BATE

4

705

15:10:37

OD_7yDFdJO-00

BATE

46

705

15:10:37

OD_7yDFdJP-00

BATE

341

706

15:19:30

OD_7yDHs7K-00

XLON

440

706

15:27:31

OD_7yDJtFO-00

XLON

581

705

15:30:40

OD_7yDKgJA-00

XLON

517

705

15:30:40

OD_7yDKgJB-00

CHIX

3887

705

15:30:40

OD_7yDKgJB-02

XLON

555

705

15:50:41

OD_7yDPiqo-00

XLON

138

705

15:50:41

OD_7yDPiqp-01

XLON

68

705

15:50:41

OD_7yDPiqq-00

XLON

555

705

15:50:42

OD_7yDPj6s-00

XLON

136

705

15:50:42

OD_7yDPj6s-02

XLON

555

705

15:50:43

OD_7yDPjN2-00

XLON

495

705

15:50:44

OD_7yDPjd7-00

XLON

85

705

15:54:45

OD_7yDQk4W-00

CHIX

555

705

15:54:47

OD_7yDQkqX-00

XLON

199

705

15:58:48

OD_7yDRlHt-00

CHIX

370

705

15:58:49

OD_7yDRlnp-00

XLON

555

705

15:58:50

OD_7yDRm3v-00

XLON

479

704

16:01:43

OD_7yDSUyB-00

XLON

218

704

16:01:43

OD_7yDSUyC-00

CHIX

78

704

16:01:43

OD_7yDSUyC-02

BATE

555

705

16:05:44

OD_7yDTVlJ-00

XLON

74

705

16:05:44

OD_7yDTVlJ-02

XLON

63

705

16:05:45

OD_7yDTW1V-00

XLON

555

705

16:05:45

OD_7yDTW1W-00

XLON

283

705

16:06:50

OD_7yDTmvz-00

TRQX

46

705

16:06:50

OD_7yDTmw0-00

TRQX

555

705

16:09:47

OD_7yDUWyf-00

XLON

555

705

16:09:48

OD_7yDUXEp-00

XLON

555

705

16:09:49

OD_7yDUXUr-00

XLON

191

705

16:09:49

OD_7yDUXUr-02

XLON

349

705

16:09:50

OD_7yDUXlL-00

XLON

108

705

16:09:50

OD_7yDUXlL-02

XLON

555

705

16:09:51

OD_7yDUY19-00

XLON

189

705

16:10:55

OD_7yDUofh-00

TRQX

255

705

16:10:55

OD_7yDUofh-02

TRQX

322

704

16:21:25

OD_7yDXSJj-00

BATE

555

704

16:21:25

OD_7yDXSJj-02

CHIX

274

704

16:21:25

OD_7yDXSJk-00

AQXE

75

704

16:21:25

OD_7yDXSJl-01

TRQX

470

704

16:21:25

OD_7yDXSJl-03

XLON

521

704

16:21:25

OD_7yDXSJm-01

BATE

241

704

16:21:25

OD_7yDXSJm-03

TRQX

1513

704

16:21:25

OD_7yDXSJn-01

XLON

650

704

16:21:25

OD_7yDXSJo-00

TRQX

122

703

16:27:06

OD_7yDYt8e-00

BATE

582

705

16:29:41

OD_7yDZXas-00

BATE

15

705

16:29:42

OD_7yDZXqn-00

BATE

216

706

16:29:53

OD_7yDZaiC-00

BATE

54

706

16:29:54

OD_7yDZayR-00

BATE

14

706

16:29:55

OD_7yDZbEW-00

BATE

34

706

16:29:56

OD_7yDZbUw-00

XLON

1028

706

16:29:56

OD_7yDZbUx-00

XLON

3

706

16:29:56

OD_7yDZbUx-02

BATE

1

706

16:29:57

OD_7yDZbkj-00

BATE

265

706

16:29:57

OD_7yDZbko-00

XLON

67

706

16:29:59

OD_7yDZc2p-00

XLON

16

706

16:29:59

OD_7yDZcGx-00

XLON


