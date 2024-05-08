Vaisala Group: Vaisala starts repurchasing own shares for its share-based incentive plans

Vaisala Corporation

Stock exchange release

May 8, 2024, at 9.00 a.m. (EEST)

Vaisala starts repurchasing own shares for its share-based incentive plans

Vaisala's Board of Directors has decided to exercise the authorization of the 2024 Annual General Meeting to repurchase own series A shares. Purchased shares will be used as a reward payment for Vaisala's share-based incentive plans. The maximum number of series A shares to be repurchased is 100,000 shares and the maximum amount to be used for a share is EUR 40.0. The shares will be repurchased in public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in one or several instalments at the market price prevailing at the time of purchase. The repurchases will start on May 20, 2024, at the earliest and end on September 30, 2024, at the latest.

The Annual General Meeting held on March 26, 2024, authorized the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase of a maximum of 800,000 of the company's own shares with assets from the company's unrestricted equity.

The total number of shares in Vaisala is 36,436,728 of which 29,705,636 are series A shares and 6,731,092 series K shares. Currently Vaisala has 135,544 series A treasury shares.

Additional information

Paula Liimatta

+358 9 8949 2020, ir@vaisala.com

Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With almost 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of over 2,300 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com



