

GEA (dpa-AFX) - GEA (GEAGF.PK) reported that its first quarter profit increased by 10.9 percent to 90.6 million euros from 81.7 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share increased to 0.53 euros from 0.47 euros. EBITDA before restructuring expenses was 180.5 million euros, up 5.1 percent on the prior-year quarter. Earnings per share before restructuring expenses was 0.59 euros, compared to 0.54 euros.



Revenue decreased slightly by 2.3 percent to 1.24 billion euros. Adjusted for portfolio and currency translation effects, revenue rose by 2.7 percent. Order intake was down 13.6 percent to 1.36 billion euros.



GEA continues to expect organic revenue growth of 2.0 to 4.0 percent and an EBITDA margin before restructuring expenses of 14.5 to 14.8 percent in fiscal 2024.



The Executive Board of GEA Group has decided to begin the second and final tranche of the share buyback program immediately after the completion of the first tranche. The company said, after the first tranche with a volume of up to 150 million euros will be completed this month, the second tranche of the share buyback program with a volume of up to 250 million euros is expected to start at the beginning of June 2024 and should be completed by the beginning of 2025.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Zwei Rohstoff-Chancen traden In diesem kostenfreien PDF-Report zeigt Experte Carsten Stork interessante Hintergründe zu den beiden Rohstoffen inkl. . Zudem gibt er Ihnen konkrete Produkte zum Nachhandeln an die Hand, inkl. WKNs. Hier klicken