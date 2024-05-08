

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar fell to a 1-week low of 1.0969 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.0987.



Against the U.S. dollar and the euro, the aussie slid to 5-day lows of 0.6569 and 1.6349 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 0.6589 and 1.6315, respectively.



Against the yen and the Canadian dollar, the aussie edged down to 101.83 and 0.9033 from yesterday's closing quotes of 101.97 and 0.9049, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.08 against the kiwi, 0.64 against the greenback, 1.66 against the euro, 98.00 against the yen and 0.88 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Zwei Rohstoff-Chancen traden In diesem kostenfreien PDF-Report zeigt Experte Carsten Stork interessante Hintergründe zu den beiden Rohstoffen inkl. . Zudem gibt er Ihnen konkrete Produkte zum Nachhandeln an die Hand, inkl. WKNs. Hier klicken