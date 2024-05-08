

NECKARSULM (dpa-AFX) - Bechtle AG (BC8G), an IT service provider, Wednesday posted earnings before tax of 81.96 million euros for the first quarter, up from 79.69 million euros in the same quarter a year ago, mainly due to lower costs.



Net profit increased to 58.50 million euros or 0.46 euros per share from 56.91 million euros or 0.45 euros per share last year.



Revenue for the quarter, however, declined 2.3 percent to 1.503 billion euros from 1.538 billion euros in the previous year.



The company's business volume increased 3.4 percent year on year to 1.951 billion euros.



Looking forward to the full year, Bechtle said in a statement, 'We remain optimistic for the year as a whole and continue to expect our business to pick up in the second half of the year. We continue to expect significant growth in business volume, revenue and earnings. The EBT margin is expected to remain at around the previous year's level.'



