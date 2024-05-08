

HERZOGENAURACH (dpa-AFX) - PUMA (PMMAF.PK), on Wednesday, reported Q1 net income of EUR 87.3 million, down 25.5%, compared to EUR 117.3 million last year. Earnings per share totaled EUR 0.58 versus EUR 0.78 earned a year ago.



Currency-adjusted sales increased by 0.5% to EUR 2.10 billion, reflecting a negative currency impact of about EUR 100 million.



Despite the ongoing challenges posed by geopolitical and macroeconomic factors, PUMA anticipates achieving mid-single-digit currency-adjusted sales growth and an operating result (EBIT) ranging between EUR 620 million and EUR 700 million for the financial year 2024. The previous year's operating result stood at EUR 621.6 million. Further, the company projects FY24 net income to be in line with the operating results.



