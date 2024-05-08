Researchers at Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) have developed a scalable two-step evaporation and inkjet process for perovskite thin-film solar cells. The new technique reportedly enables to build champion cells with the same efficiencies as those made with the spin coating process. A research team from Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) has developed a scalable two-step process for organic perovskite thin-film formation that has the potential to be used on textured substrates. The process, which is described as a scalable and reliable technique for high-quality perovskite deposition, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...