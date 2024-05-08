

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's industrial production dropped in March on weak consumer and intermediate goods output, Destatis reported Wednesday.



Industrial production declined 0.4 percent on a monthly basis, in contrast to the 1.7 percent increase in February.



This was the first drop so far this year and the pace of decline was less severe than the expected 0.6 percent fall.



In the first quarter, industrial output was 1.0 percent higher than in the previous three months.



Excluding energy and construction, industrial production dropped 0.4 percent on month. Energy output posted a monthly fall of 4.2 percent, while production in construction grew 1.0 percent.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Zwei Rohstoff-Chancen traden In diesem kostenfreien PDF-Report zeigt Experte Carsten Stork interessante Hintergründe zu den beiden Rohstoffen inkl. . Zudem gibt er Ihnen konkrete Produkte zum Nachhandeln an die Hand, inkl. WKNs. Hier klicken