

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Infrastructure (3IN.L) said it achieved another year of outperformance, with a total return of 11.4% in the year ended 31 March 2024. Thus, the Group outperformed its target return of 8-10% per annum to be achieved over the medium term. Total return for the year was 347 million pounds.



Fiscal 2024 profit before tax declined to 347 million pounds from 394 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 37.6 pence compared to 44.0 pence. Investment return was 374 million pounds compared to 497 million pounds, previous year.



Following the payment of the interim dividend of 5.95 pence per share in January 2024, the Board recommended a final dividend for the year of 5.95 pence per share, meeting target for the year of 11.90 pence per share, 6.7% above last year's total dividend. The Board announced a total dividend target for the year ending 31 March 2025 of 12.65 pence per share, representing an increase of 6.3%.



