

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The U.S. dollar rose to 5-day highs of 1.0738 against the euro and 0.5983 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0749 and 0.5997, respectively.



Against the pound and the yen, the greenback advanced to 6-day highs of 1.2484 and 155.29 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 1.2501 and 154.77, respectively.



The greenback edged up to 0.9093 against the Swiss franc, from Tuesday's closing value of 0.9085.



Against the Australia and the Canadian dollars, the greenback climbed to 1-week highs of 1.0969 and 1.3756 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0987 and 1.3734, respectively.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.06 against the euro, 0.58 against the kiwi, 1.23 against the pound, 161.00 against the yen, 0.91 against the franc, 1.08 against the aussie and 1.38 against the loonie.



