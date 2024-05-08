

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Renishaw plc (RSW.L) reported statutory profit before tax of 86.8 million pounds for the 9 months to 31 March 2024, down 26% from last year. Adjusted profit before tax was 86.8 million pounds, down 22%.



For the nine month period, total revenue was 502.9 million pounds, a decline of 4%. At constant currency, revenue was in line with the previous year.



The Group now expects full year revenue to be in the range of 680 million pounds to 700 million pounds, and adjusted profit before tax to be in the range of 122 million pounds to 135 million pounds. Previously, the Group expected full year revenue to be in the range of 675 million pounds to 715 million pounds, and adjusted profit before tax to be in the range of 122 million pounds to 147 million pounds.



