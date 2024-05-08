DJ Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Banks UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Banks UCITS ETF (CB5 LN) Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Banks UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 08-May-2024 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Banks UCITS ETF DEALING DATE: 07-May-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 127.6706 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 388234 CODE: CB5 LN ISIN: FR0010688176 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010688176 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CB5 LN Sequence No.: 320072 EQS News ID: 1898245 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

