08.05.2024 | 09:37
Amundi Euro Inflation Expectations 2-10Y UCITS ETF Acc (INFL LN) 
Amundi Euro Inflation Expectations 2-10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
08-May-2024 / 09:06 CET/CEST 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Euro Inflation Expectations 2-10Y UCITS ETF Acc 
DEALING DATE: 07-May-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 114.5427 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2147900 
CODE: INFL LN 
ISIN: LU1390062245 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
ISIN:      LU1390062245 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      INFL LN 
Sequence No.:  320103 
EQS News ID:  1898307 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1898307&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 08, 2024 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)

