A 4. 4 MW solar project featuring modular PV technology from 5B has commenced operations in Australia. The project includes 2 MW/1 MWh of battery storage systems from UK supplier Aggreko. Aggreko, a UK mobile power solutions specialist, has commissioned a new 4. 4 MW solar project to supply renewable power to Northern Star Resources' Porphyry gold mine in Australia under a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA). The Porphyry project features deployable Maverick technology from Australian modular solar manufacturer 5B and two Aggreko Y. Cube battery energy storage systems totaling 2 MW/1 MWh. ...

