TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (with its subsidiaries, "Triple Flag" or the "Company") (TSX: TFPM, NYSE: TFPM) announced its results for the first quarter of 2024 and declared a dividend of US$0.0525 per common share to be paid on June 14, 2024. All amounts are expressed in US dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

" The business continues to generate significant free cash flow, with a record start to 2024 putting us firmly in line with annual GEOs sales guidance of 105 to 115 thousand ounces," commented Shaun Usmar, CEO. " Growth from our cornerstone asset, Northparkes, has delivered meaningful results in the first quarter of 2024, and we look forward to the impact of our portfolio's exposure to increased gold and silver prices on our cash flow. Triple Flag has a highly driven, invested team, and we have a clear opportunity to meaningfully advance our development aspirations."

Q1 2024 Financial Highlights

Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Revenue $57.5 million $50.3 million Gold Equivalent Ounces ("GEOs")1 27,794 26,599 Net Earnings (per share) $17.4 million ($0.09) $16.5 million ($0.09) Adjusted Net Earnings2 (per share) $23.2 million ($0.12) $15.3 million ($0.08) Operating Cash Flow $38.9 million $38.9 million Operating Cash Flow per Share 0.19 0.20 Adjusted EBITDA3 $48.1 million $39.4 million Asset Margin4 92% 88%

GEOs Sold by Commodity and Revenue by Commodity

Three Months Ended March 31 ($ thousands except GEOs) 2024 2023 GEOs1 Gold 17,646 14,005 Silver 9,485 11,385 Other 663 1,209 Total 27,794 26,599 Revenue Gold 36,524 26,468 Silver 19,632 21,517 Other 1,372 2,284 Total 57,528 50,269

Corporate Updates

Guidance and Outlook Maintained: Triple Flag remains on track to achieve its sales guidance for 2024 of 105,000 to 115,000 GEOs. As previously announced, we expect the GEOs contribution in 2024 from the higher gold grade E31 and E31N open pits at Northparkes to be slightly higher in the second half of the year compared to the first half due to the sequencing of mining and processing activities.



Triple Flag's average annual sales outlook from 2025 to 2029 of approximately 140,000 GEOs remains unchanged.

Quarterly Dividend Maintained: Triple Flag's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.0525 per common share that will be paid on June 14, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2024.

Share Buyback Activity: Under its current normal course issuer bid ("NCIB"), Triple Flag is authorized to repurchase 10,078,488 common shares from November 15, 2023, to November 14, 2024. Through the end of the first quarter of 2024, Triple Flag bought back 454,700 shares in the open market for C$7.8 million, of which, 283,100 shares for C$4.8 million was during the first quarter of 2024.

Commencement of Payments on NSR Royalty on the Kensington Gold Mine: As previously announced, during the first quarter of 2024, wholly owned subsidiaries of Triple Flag and Coeur Mining, Inc. ("Coeur") entered into a settlement agreement to resolve litigation regarding the terms of a royalty held by Triple Flag on Coeur's Kensington gold mine.



Under the terms of the settlement, Triple Flag and Coeur agreed to amend the terms of the existing Kensington royalty to provide that: Effective January 1, 2024, the royalty will pay at a rate of 1.25% of net smelter returns through to December 31, 2026. The royalty rate will increase to 1.50% of net smelter returns starting January 1, 2027.

Coeur's production guidance for 2024 at Kensington is 92,000 to 106,000 ounces of goldi.

As part of the settlement agreement, Triple Flag has received 737 thousand shares of Coeur and, in the first quarter of 2025, will receive further shares of Coeur with a fixed value of $3.75 million as determined at that time. The Coeur share consideration is in settlement of royalties in arrears and litigation expenses incurred. The recognition of royalties in arrears resulted in approximately 2,600 GEOs in the first quarter of 2024.

The amended NSR royalty is subject to a cap of two million ounces of gold, adjusted for consideration received related to royalties in arrears.

Kensington is an underground gold operation located in Alaska, currently consisting of the Kensington Main, Raven and Jualin deposits, as well as other exploration targets. Commercial production began in 2010, and in 2019, the mine achieved over one million ounces of gold produced.

As of December 31, 2023, proven and probable reserves at Kensington totaled 411 koz of gold, with an additional 819 koz of resources (exclusive) in the measured and indicated category as well as 388 koz in the inferred categoryii. Ongoing exploration work includes drilling at the Kensington Zone 30 and Elmira deposits to further build reserves. Recent assays at the property have shown orebody continuity to the south and down-dip.

Q1 2024 Portfolio Updates

Triple Flag's long-term GEOs sales outlook builds on the sector-leading growth achieved since our inception, with a compound annual growth rate of more than 20% since 2017.

GEOs sales over the five-year period from 2025 to 2029 are expected to average 140,000 GEOs per year, a significant increase over current levels driven by expansions from existing producing assets as well as development and exploration assets slated to commence operations in the medium to long term.

Significant year-to-date newsflow and milestones related to assets within our portfolio are detailed below.

Australia:

Northparkes (54% gold stream and 80% silver stream): Sales from Northparkes in Q1 2024 were 6,286 GEOs, compared to 3,339 GEOs in Q4 2023. Consistent with Triple Flag's guidance for a stronger 2024 due to the processing of the higher-gold-grade E31 and E31N open pits, GEOs sales from Northparkes increased by nearly 90% quarter-on-quarter. We continue to expect these higher grade open pits to contribute to mill feed blend through at least 2025. A feasibility study for the E22 underground orebody is expected by the end of the second quarter of 2024, which is anticipated to represent a source of higher grade gold ore at Northparkes in the medium to long term.

Beta Hunt (3.25% GR gold royalty and 1.5% NSR gold royalty): Royalties from Beta Hunt in Q1 2024 equated to 1,214 GEOs. Karora Resources disclosed that first quarter performance at Beta Hunt was impacted by wet weather and a regional interruption to grid power that impacted processing operations. Full primary crushing was restored by the end of March. The operator is on track to deliver 2024 production guidance of 170,000 to 185,000 ounces of gold.



The expansion project to increase mine capacity at Beta Hunt to 2 million tonnes per annum remains on track for completion by the end of 2024. To accommodate the expected increase in mining fleet, orders were placed for the supply, installation, and commissioning of new, permanent primary ventilation fans late in the third quarter of 2024.



On April 7, 2024, Westgold Resources and Karora Resources announced a friendly merger pursuant to which, Westgold will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Karora. Completion of the transaction is expected to create one of the top 5 largest, ASX-listed gold producers operating exclusively in Western Australia. In the transaction announcement, Westgold commented that "the prize here is Beta Hunt's gold potential. Rarely do you find a gold asset of the quality and potential of Beta Hunt hiding in a nickel belt and drilling is expected to further unlock value at this mine."



An immediate focus for Westgold is the Fletcher zone, with initial cuts expected in the second half of 2024. Significant existing drilling equipment from Westgold will be redeployed to Beta Hunt, which is currently defined over 7 km with only 4 km drilled historically.

Fosterville (2.0% NSR gold royalty): Royalties from Fosterville in Q1 2024 equated to 1,051 GEOs. Agnico Eagle has disclosed that first quarter performance was in line with plan, and reiterated production guidance of 200,000 to 220,000 ounces of gold in 2024.

Latin America:

Cerro Lindo (65% silver stream): Sales from Cerro Lindo in Q1 2024 were 6,585 GEOs. On March 27, 2024, Nexa announced updated reserves and resources for Cerro Lindoiii, including proven and probable silver reserves of 41.15 Mt at 22.6 g/t totaling 29,966 koz Ag as of December 31, 2023. Current measured and indicated silver resources (exclusive) totaled 7.70 Mt at 23.7 g/t totaling 5,857 koz Ag, and inferred silver resources totaled 9.28 Mt at 32.6 g/t totaling 9,726 koz Ag.

Camino Rojo (2.0% NSR gold royalty on oxides): Royalties from Camino Rojo in Q1 2024 equated to 656 GEOs. 2024 production guidance for the asset remains unchanged at 110,000 to 120,000 ounces of gold.

Buriticá (100% silver stream, fixed ratio to gold): Sales from Buriticá in Q1 2024 were 974 GEOs. Throughout the first quarter of 2024, Buriticá was able to maintain steady operations; however, due to the ongoing presence of illegal miners, certain areas of the mine were avoided as a precautionary measure. The mine site continues to engage closely with the surrounding community on illegal mining and is supported by the National Army and National Police of Colombia.

North America:

Young-Davidson (1.5% NSR gold royalty): Royalties from Young-Davidson in Q1 2024 equated to 652 GEOs. As of December 31, 2023, Alamos Gold estimates a mine life of approximately 15 years for Young-Davidson based on current underground mining rates. The operator has budgeted $12 million for exploration at Young-Davidson in 2024, focusing on extending mineralization within the syenite, which hosts the majority of the current reserve and resource base. Drilling is also expected to test the hanging wall and footwall of the deposit, where higher grades have been previously intersected.

Pumpkin Hollow (97.5% gold and silver stream, fixed ratio): On April 22, 2024, the operator disclosed that further near-term funding is required to complete the commissioning and ramp-up of the Pumpkin Hollow underground mine and that discussions are ongoing with a third-party regarding a proposal for additional financing and a potential change of control transaction.



Triple Flag continues to monitor this development closely to maximize value for our shareholders. Our interests related to the Pumpkin Hollow gold and silver stream are second secured against all of Nevada Copper's assets. Separately, our royalty interest on the Pumpkin Hollow property has been registered and/or otherwise recorded in the applicable state and federal registries.

Florida Canyon (3.0% NSR gold royalty): Royalties from Florida Canyon in Q1 2024 equated to 448 GEOs. During the quarter, Argonaut Gold introduced 2024 production guidance of 63,000 to 70,000 gold equivalent ounces.



On March 27, 2024, Alamos Gold announced a friendly acquisition of Argonaut Gold. Upon closing of the acquisition, Argonaut Gold's assets in the United States and Mexico, including the Florida Canyon heap leach mine in Nevada, will be spun out to a newly created junior gold producer. This new junior gold producer is expected to receive $10 million from Alamos in exchange for a 19.9% ownership interest.

Moss (100% silver stream): In April 2024, Elevation Gold announced that it is examining all available options to preserve sufficient liquidity for the continued operation of the Moss mine, including debt consolidation or restructuring, further debt or equity financing, or a sale of the operation. Pursuant to this, Elevation Gold also announced that it has temporarily suspended royalty/finder fee payments and silver stream delivery obligations.



Together with other stakeholders, Triple Flag is closely monitoring this development. Our interests related to the Moss mine, including the silver stream, are first secured against all of Elevation Gold's assets. Moss is a gold and silver heap leach operation located in Arizona, USA.

Hope Bay (1.0% NSR gold royalty): Exploration drilling during the first quarter of 2024 returned strong results in the Patch 7 area of the Madrid deposit, including 20.8 g/t gold over 17.7 meters and 14.1 g/t gold over 16.4 meters in a cluster of high-grade intersections approximately 200 meters north of Patch 7 mineral resources. With this emerging new mineralized area returning grades and thicknesses greater than average for the Madrid deposit, Agnico Eagle expects to intensify drilling in this area for the rest of 2024 given the potential positive impact on mining scenarios for potential project redevelopment.

South Railroad (2.0% NSR gold and silver royalty): In April 2024, Orla Mining completed the acquisition of Contact Gold, whose key asset is the 100%-owned Pony Creek property in Nevada. Pony Creek is located immediately adjacent to Orla's core growth asset, the South Railroad heap leach project. Ongoing exploration success at South Railroad has indicated the potential for resource and pit growth. Over a 25-kilometer strike length at the property, Orla is expected to complete a 22,000-meter drill program in 2024. A record of decision for South Railroad is expected in 2025.

Tamarack (1.85% NSR nickel and PGM royalty on Talon Metals Corp.'s interest in the project): In April 2024, Talon announced that a feasibility study for Tamarack is expected to be completed in unison with the project's environmental impact statement in 2025. Under a $114.8 million grant from the US Department of Energy, Talon is also in the final stages of securing an existing brownfields site in North Dakota to receive feedstock from the Tamarack project.

Fenn-Gib (1.0% to 1.5% NSR gold royalty): Fenn-Gib is a 100%-owned gold deposit that straddles the Pipestone fault in Northern Ontario, operated by Mayfair Gold. Conceptually, the deposit is currently designed to be mined by bulk tonnage, open pit methods, however, recent drilling indicates the potential for underground mining. The current pit-constrained resource is 3.4 million ounces Au at 0.93 g/tiv. During the quarter, a pre-feasibility study for Fenn-Gib was launched.

Rest of World:

Impala Bafokeng (70% gold stream): Sales from Impala Bafokeng in Q1 2024 were 1,537 GEOs, versus Q4 2023 sales of 1,674 GEOs. During the quarter, performance at the asset's value driver, Styldrift, was constrained by mining fleet and operational impediments. Impala Platinum, the operator, disclosed that it remains on track to deliver within group guidance for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024.

ATO (25% gold stream and 50% silver stream): Sales from the ATO streams in Q1 2024 were 1,376 GEOs. During the quarter, Steppe Gold reported progress on the ATO Phase 2 Expansion, and have now drawn the first $50 million of the previously announced $150 million project financing package. First concentrate production under Phase 2 is expected by 2026.



On April 11, 2024, Steppe Gold announced that it had entered into a share exchange agreement to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Boroo Gold LLC pursuant to a previously announced binding term sheet. The completion of this acquisition is expected to establish Steppe Gold as the largest gold producer in Mongolia, providing further financial strength, asset diversification and scale.



On March 15, 2024, Triple Flag entered into an agreement with Steppe Gold to acquire a prepaid gold interest. Under the terms of the agreement, the Company made a cash payment of $5 million to acquire the prepaid gold interest, which provides for the delivery of 2,650 ounces of gold that will be delivered by Steppe Gold over five months. Deliveries will commence on August 15, 2024, with five equal monthly deliveries of 530 ounces of gold.

Agbaou (2.5% NSR gold royalty): Royalties from Agbaou in Q1 2024 equated to 328 GEOs. During the quarter, the operator introduced 2024 production guidance of 85,000 to 95,000 ounces of gold for Agbaou. The current life-of-mine plan contemplates a minimum annual production profile of 90,000 ounces until 2026, with total gold production of over 465,000 ounces through 2028. Further mine life extensions are targeted from the newly defined Agbalé deposit, which is included in the 2024 exploration program for Agbaou with a budget of $6 million.

Koné (2.0% NSR gold royalty): During the first quarter of 2024, Montage Gold announced the appointment of Martino De Ciccio as CEO, as well as the completion of a non-brokered private placement. The closing of this financing increased the Lundin family's ownership interest in Montage Gold to approximately 18% and raised the cash balance to C$39.5 million.



Based on the 2024 feasibility study, Koné is designed to produce an average of 223,000 ounces of gold per year over an initial mine life of 16 years. Final permits and approvals for Koné are expected in Q3 2024, with construction anticipated to commence thereafter.

Prieska (0.8% GR royalty and 84% gold and silver stream, fixed ratio): Trial mining at Prieska continued during the first quarter of 2024, with ore development testing the strike dip extensions within the +105 Block. Ore sourced from trial mining will be used for metallurgical testwork and the design of a sulphide concentrator plant. An updated feasibility study for Prieska is scheduled to be completed in the second half of 2024.

Enchi (2.0% NSR gold royalty): In April 2024, Newcore Gold released an updated preliminary economic assessment for the 100%-owned Enchi gold project in Ghana. Enchi is designed as an open pit, heap leach operation producing an average of 120,000 ounces of gold per year over a 9-year mine life. All deposits and targets remain open along strike and at depth, with growth potential in both shallow oxide and sulphide mineralization.

Endnotes

Endnote 1: Gold Equivalent Ounces ("GEOs")

GEOs are a non-IFRS measure that is based on stream and royalty interests and calculated on a quarterly basis by dividing all revenue from such interests for the quarter by the average gold price during such quarter. The gold price is determined based on the LBMA PM fix. For periods longer than one quarter, GEOs are summed for each quarter in the period. Management uses this measure internally to evaluate our underlying operating performance across our stream and royalty portfolio for the reporting periods presented and to assist with the planning and forecasting of future operating results. GEOs are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standardized definition under IFRS Accounting Standards and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. The measures are not necessarily indicative of gross profit or operating cash flow as determined under IFRS Accounting Standards Other companies may calculate these measures differently. The following table reconciles GEOs to revenue, the most directly comparable IFRS Accounting Standards measure:

Three months ended March 31 ($ thousands, except average gold price and GEOs information) 2024 2023 Revenue 57,528 50,269 Average gold price per ounce 2,070 1,890 GEOs 27,794 26,599

Endnote 2: Adjusted Net Earnings and Adjusted Net Earnings per Share

Adjusted net earnings is a non-IFRS financial measure, which excludes the following from net earnings:

impairment charges, write-downs and reversals, including expected credit losses;

gain/loss on sale or disposition of assets/mineral interests;

foreign currency translation gains/losses;

increase/decrease in fair value of investments;

non-recurring charges; and

impact of income taxes on these items.

Management uses this measure internally to evaluate our underlying operating performance for the reporting periods presented and to assist with the planning and forecasting of future operating results. Management believes that adjusted net earnings is a useful measure of our performance because impairment charges, write-downs and reversals, including expected credit losses, gain/loss on sale or disposition of assets/mineral interests, foreign currency translation gains/losses, increase/decrease in fair value of investments, and non-recurring charges do not reflect the underlying operating performance of our core business and are not necessarily indicative of future operating results. The tax effect is also excluded to reconcile the amounts on a post-tax basis, consistent with net earnings. Management's internal budgets and forecasts and public guidance do not reflect the types of items we adjust for. Consequently, the presentation of adjusted net earnings enables users to better understand the underlying operating performance of our core business through the eyes of management. Management periodically evaluates the components of adjusted net earnings based on an internal assessment of performance measures that are useful for evaluating the operating performance of our business and a review of the non-IFRS measures used by industry analysts and other streaming and royalty companies. Adjusted net earnings is intended to provide additional information only and does not have any standardized definition under IFRS Accounting Standards and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. The measures are not necessarily indicative of gross profit or operating cash flow as determined under IFRS Accounting Standards. Other companies may calculate these measures differently. The following table reconciles adjusted net earnings to net earnings, the most directly comparable IFRS Accounting Standards measure.

Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Adjusted Net Earnings

Three months ended March 31 ($ thousands, except share and per share information) 2024 2023 Net earnings $ 17,424 $ 16,534 Impairment reversal (589 ) - Expected credit losses 6,851 - Foreign currency gain (40 ) (45 ) Decrease (Increase) in fair value of investments 427 (1,308 ) Income tax effect (870 ) 103 Adjusted net earnings $ 23,203 $ 15,284 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 201,140,642 191,778,186 Net earnings per share $ 0.09 $ 0.09 Adjusted net earnings per share $ 0.12 $ 0.08

Endnote 3: Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure, which excludes the following from net earnings:

income tax expense;

finance costs, net;

depletion and amortization;

impairment charges, write-downs and reversals, including expected credit losses;

gain/loss on sale or disposition of assets/mineral interests;

foreign currency translation gains/losses;

increase/decrease in fair value of investments;

non-cash cost of sales related to prepaid gold interests; and

non-recurring charges

Management believes that adjusted EBITDA is a valuable indicator of our ability to generate liquidity by producing operating cash flow to fund working capital needs, service debt obligations and fund acquisitions. Management uses adjusted EBITDA for this purpose. Adjusted EBITDA is also frequently used by investors and analysts for valuation purposes, whereby adjusted EBITDA is multiplied by a factor or "multiple'' that is based on an observed or inferred relationship between adjusted EBITDA and market values to determine the approximate total enterprise value of a company.

In addition to excluding income tax expense, finance costs, net and depletion and amortization, adjusted EBITDA also removes the effect of impairment charges, write-downs and reversals, including expected credit losses, gain/loss on sale or disposition of assets/mineral interests, foreign currency translation gains/losses, increase/decrease in fair value of investments, non-cash cost of sales related to prepaid gold interests and non-recurring charges. We believe these items provide a greater level of consistency with the adjusting items included in our adjusted net earnings reconciliation, with the exception that these amounts are adjusted to remove any impact of income tax expense as they do not affect adjusted EBITDA. We believe this additional information will assist analysts, investors and our shareholders to better understand our ability to generate liquidity from operating cash flow, by excluding these amounts from the calculation as they are not indicative of the performance of our core business and not necessarily reflective of the underlying operating results for the periods presented.

Adjusted EBITDA is intended to provide additional information to investors and analysts and does not have any standardized definition under IFRS Accounting Standards and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. Adjusted EBITDA is not necessarily indicative of operating profit or operating cash flow as determined under IFRS Accounting Standards. Other companies may calculate adjusted EBITDA differently. The following table reconciles adjusted EBITDA to net earnings, the most directly comparable IFRS Accounting Standards measure.

Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended March 31 ($ thousands) 2024 2023 Net earnings $ 17,424 $ 16,534 Finance costs, net 1,294 1,308 Income tax expense 2,718 1,366 Depletion and amortization 17,810 16,021 Impairment reversal (589 ) - Expected credit losses1 6,851 - Non-cash cost of sales related to prepaid gold interests 2,173 5,560 Foreign currency translation gain (40 ) (45 ) Decrease (Increase) in fair value of investments 427 (1,308 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 48,068 $ 39,436

1. Expected credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2024 primarily relate to expected credit loss provision for loan receivables.

Endnote 4: Gross Profit Margin and Asset Margin

Gross profit margin is an IFRS Accounting Standards financial measure which we define as gross profit divided by revenue. Asset margin is a non-IFRS financial measure which we define by taking gross profit and adding back depletion and non-cash cost of sales related to prepaid gold interests and dividing by revenue. We use gross profit margin to assess profitability of our metal sales and asset margin to evaluate our performance in increasing revenue, containing costs and providing a useful comparison to our peers. Asset margin is intended to provide additional information only and does not have any standardized definition under IFRS Accounting Standards and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. The following table reconciles asset margin to gross profit margin, the most directly comparable IFRS Accounting Standards measure:

Three months ended March 31 ($ thousands except Gross profit margin and Asset margin) 2024 2023 Revenue $ 57,528 $ 50,269 Less: Cost of sales 24,269 27,395 Gross profit 33,259 22,874 Gross profit margin 58% 46% Gross profit $ 33,259 $ 22,874 Add: Depletion 17,720 15,928 Add: Non-cash cost of sales related to prepaid gold interests 2,173 5,560 53,152 44,362 Revenue 57,528 50,269 Asset margin 92% 88%

__________________________ i Refer to Coeur's press release dated February 21, 2024, " Coeur Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Results". ii Refer to Coeur's press release dated February 20, 2024, " Coeur Reports Year-End 2023 Mineral Reserves and Resources". iii Refer to Nexa's press release dated March 27, 2024, " Nexa Resources Announces 2023 Year-End Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources". iv Refer to Mayfair's NI 43-101 technical report for the Fenn-Gib Project dated July 26, 2023 with an effective date of April 6, 2023.

