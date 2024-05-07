Chord Energy Corp.: Chord Energy Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial and Operating Results, Declares Base and Variable Dividends, Issues Second Quarter Outlook and Provides Update on Pending Combination with Enerplus

HOUSTON, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHRD) ("Chord", "Chord Energy" or the "Company") today reported financial and operating results for the first quarter 2024.

1Q24 Operational and Financial Highlights:

Oil volumes of 99.0 MBopd exceeded the high-end of guidance;

Lease Operating Expense of $10.39 /BOE was below the low-end of guidance;

Total volumes of 168.4 MBoepd;

E&P and other CapEx of $257.7MM (including $3.9MM of reimbursed non-operated capital);

1Q24 volumes and capital reflect activity acceleration driven by cycle-time improvement, along with strong well performance;

Net cash provided by operating activities was $406.7MM and net income was $199.4MM;

Adjusted EBITDA (1) was $464.8MM and Adjusted Free Cash Flow (1) was $199.6MM; and

was $464.8MM and Adjusted Free Cash Flow was $199.6MM; and Chord and Enerplus Corporation ("Enerplus") expect to complete the previously announced transaction to combine on May 31, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions. See "Update on Enerplus Combination" below for additional information.

1Q24 Shareholder Return Highlights:

Return of capital was set at $153MM, or 75% of Adjusted Free Cash Flow (excluding $3.9MM of reimbursed non-operated capital);

Share repurchases totaled $30.0MM (weighted average price of $155.20 per share);

Declared a base-plus-variable cash dividend of $2.94 per share of common stock. See "Return of Capital" below for additional information.

"Chord delivered exceptional operational performance in the first quarter," said Danny Brown, Chord Energy's President and Chief Executive Officer. "The team rebounded quickly from difficult weather conditions in January while improving cycle times in our development program and exhibiting the strongest quarterly safety performance in company history. This improved operational performance, coupled with strong well performance, drove first quarter oil production and free cash flow above expectations. Shareholder returns remain robust, supported by deep, low-cost inventory and excellent capital efficiency."

Mr. Brown continued, "Chord and Enerplus remain on track to combine at the end of the month, creating a premier Williston Basin operator with enhanced scale, significant low-cost inventory, financial strength, and peer-leading shareholder returns. Chord has completed numerous transactions since 2021, and our organization has made integration a core competency. The Chord and Enerplus teams are working diligently to identify incremental synergies and expect to see more than $150MM of synergies captured, excluding upside from stock-based compensation or cost of capital. We remain focused on our core operating philosophy emphasizing capital discipline, improving operational efficiency and returns, and sustainable practices. We remain excited about the oil and gas industry and the value we bring to the world."

Update on Enerplus Combination:

Chord and Enerplus continue to make progress on their pending combination in a stock-and-cash transaction and expect the transaction to close on May 31, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions. The waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 expired on April 5, 2024, which satisfied one of the conditions to closing.

On April 9, 2024, Chord filed its definitive proxy statement relating to the special meeting of Chord stockholders to consider and vote upon (i) the issuance of shares of Chord common stock in connection with the transaction and (ii) the amendment to its charter to increase the number of authorized shares of Chord common stock from 120,000,000 to 240,000,000. The record date for the Chord stockholders entitled to vote at its special meeting was the close of business on April 8, 2024, and the special meeting is scheduled to be held on May 14, 2024.

On April 25, 2024, Enerplus filed its management information circular relating to the special meeting of Enerplus shareholders to consider and vote upon the transaction. The record date for the Enerplus shareholders entitled to vote at its special meeting was the close of business on April 22, 2024, and the special meeting is scheduled to be held on May 24, 2024.

1Q24 Operational and Financial Update:

The following table presents select Chord standalone 1Q24 operational and financial data compared to guidance released in February 2024:

Metric

1Q24 Actual

1Q24 Guidance Oil volumes (MBopd)

99.0

95.0 - 98.0 NGL volumes (MBblpd)

34.4

33.0 - 34.0 Natural gas volumes (MMcfpd)

209.8

217.0 - 223.0 Total volumes (MBoepd)

168.4

164.2 - 169.2 Oil discount to WTI ($/Bbl)

$(1.71)

$(2.30) - $(1.30) NGL realization (% of WTI)

20 %

15% - 25% Residue gas realization (% of Henry Hub)

51 %

55% - 65% LOE ($/Boe)

$10.39

$10.70 - $11.50 Cash GPT ($/Boe)(1)

$3.30

$2.80 - $3.40 Cash G&A ($MM)(1)

$14.5

$16.5 - $19.5 Production Taxes (% of oil, NGL and gas sales)

8.5 %

8.4% - 8.8% E&P & Other CapEx ($MM)(2)

$257.7

$230 - $260 Cash Interest ($MM)(1)

$7.4

$7.0 - $8.0 Cash Tax (% of Adjusted EBITDA)(3)

0 %

0% - 5%

___________________ (1) (2) Includes $3.9MM of reimbursed non-operated capital. (3) Based on $70/Bbl - $90/Bbl WTI.

Chord had 29 gross (23.4 net) operated turn-in-line ("TIL") wells in 1Q24 (52% three-mile laterals).

During the three months ended March 31, 2024, net cash provided by operating activities was $406.7MM and net income was $199.4MM ($4.65 /diluted share). Adjusted EBITDA was $464.8MM, Adjusted Free Cash Flow was $199.6MM and Adjusted Net Income was $218.1MM ($5.10 /diluted share). Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Net Income are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measures under GAAP.

Updated Outlook:

Chord's guidance outlook does not include impacts from the pending combination with Enerplus. Chord expects to update its 2024 guidance following the completion of the transaction.

Chord's FY24 guidance remains largely unchanged relative to the outlook released in February, while 2Q24 guidance reflects the impacts of acceleration driven by cycle-time improvement. FY24 guidance was updated to reflect lower natural gas volumes and price realizations were adjusted to reflect current market conditions. On a standalone basis in 2024, Chord continues to expect to TIL 103 - 113 gross operated wells (approximately two-thirds three-mile laterals). Additionally, Chord expects to generate approximately $1.9B of Adjusted EBITDA and $870MM of Adjusted Free Cash Flow with a reinvestment rate of approximately 50% ($80 /Bbl WTI and $2.50 /MMBtu Henry Hub). Chord remains focused on generating strong returns and sustainable free cash flow for shareholders.

The following table presents select Chord standalone operational and financial guidance for 2Q24 and FY24:

Metric

2Q24 Guidance

Updated FY24

Guidance

Original FY24

Guidance Oil volumes (MBopd)

97.5 - 100.5

97.0 - 101.0

97.0 - 101.0 NGL volumes (MBblpd)

34.0 - 35.0

34.0 - 35.0

34.0 - 35.0 Natural gas volumes (MMcfpd)

219.0 - 225.0

214.0 - 220.0

217.5 - 223.5 Total volumes (MBoepd)

168.0 - 173.0

166.7 - 172.7

167.3 - 173.3 Oil premium (discount) to WTI ($/Bbl)

$(1.80) - $0.20

$(1.75) - $0.00

$(1.75) - $0.00 NGL realization (% of WTI)

15% - 25%

15% - 25%

15% - 25% Residue gas realization (% of Henry Hub)

35% - 45%

40% - 50%

45% - 55% LOE ($/Boe)

$10.70 - $11.50

$10.50 - $11.30

$10.60 - $11.40 Cash GPT ($/Boe)(1)

$2.60 - $3.20

$2.40 - $3.00

$2.30 - $2.90 Cash G&A ($MM)(1)

$16.5 - $19.5

$63.0 - $73.0

$63.0 - $73.0 Production Taxes (% of oil, NGL and gas sales)

8.4% - 8.8%

8.4% - 8.7%

8.4% - 8.8% E&P & Other CapEx ($MM)

$275 - $295

$905 - $945

$905 - $945 Cash Interest ($MM)(1)

$7.0 - $8.0

$28.0 - $32.0

$28.0 - $32.0 Cash Tax (% of Adjusted EBITDA)(2)

0% - 7%

4% - 9%

3% - 9%

___________________ (1) (2) Based on $70/Bbl - $90/Bbl WTI.

Select Operational and Financial Data:

The following table presents select operational and financial data for the periods presented:



1Q24

1Q23 Production data:





Crude oil (MBopd) 99.0

95.1 NGLs (MBblpd) 34.4

32.7 Natural gas (MMcfpd) 209.8

221.4 Total production (MBoepd) 168.4

164.7 Percent crude oil 58.8 %

57.7 % Average sales prices:





Crude oil, without realized derivatives ($/Bbl) $ 75.32

$ 76.04 Differential to NYMEX WTI ($/Bbl) (1.71)

- Crude oil, with realized derivatives ($/Bbl) 75.17

65.79 Crude oil realized derivatives ($MM) (1.4)

(87.7) NGL, without realized derivatives ($/Bbl) 15.09

21.13 NGL, with realized derivatives ($/Bbl) 15.09

22.10 NGL realized derivatives ($MM) -

2.9 Natural gas, without realized derivatives ($/Mcf) 1.16

2.66 Natural gas, with realized derivatives ($/Mcf) 1.16

2.31 Natural gas realized derivatives ($MM) -

(7.0) Selected financial data ($MM):





Revenues:





Crude oil revenues $ 678.9

$ 650.9 NGL revenues 47.3

62.2 Natural gas revenues 22.1

53.1 Total oil, NGL and natural gas revenues $ 748.3

$ 766.2 Cash flows:





Net cash provided by operating activities: $ 406.7

$ 468.8 Non-GAAP financial measures (1):





Adjusted EBITDA $ 464.8

$ 408.3 Adjusted Free Cash Flow(2) 199.6

198.6 Adjusted Net Income 218.1

194.4 Select operating expenses:





Lease operating expenses ("LOE") $ 159.2

$ 153.4 Gathering, processing and transportation expenses ("GPT") 54.0

37.0 Production taxes 63.9

60.5 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 168.9

133.8 Total select operating expenses $ 446.0

$ 384.7 Earnings per share:





Basic earnings per share $ 4.79

$ 7.13 Diluted earnings per share 4.65

6.87 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)(1) 5.10

4.49

___________________ (1) (2) 1Q24 Adjusted Free Cash Flow includes $3.9MM of reimbursed non-operated capital.

Capital Expenditures:

The following table presents the Company's total capital expenditures ("CapEx") by category for the period presented:



1Q24 CapEx ($MM):

E&P(1) $ 257.7 Other - Total E&P and other CapEx(1) 257.7 Capitalized interest 0.7 Total CapEx $ 258.4

___________________ (1) 1Q24 includes $3.9MM of reimbursed non-operated capital.

Return of Capital:

Chord declared a base-plus-variable cash dividend of $2.94 per share of common stock, including a base dividend of $1.25 per share of common stock and a variable dividend of $1.69 per share of common stock. The dividends will be payable on June 5, 2024 to shareholders of record as of May 22, 2024. Details regarding the calculation of the variable dividend can be found in the Company's most recent investor presentation located on its website at https://ir.chordenergy.com/presentations.

During 1Q24, the Company repurchased 193,269 shares of common stock at a weighted average price of $155.20 per share totaling $30.0MM. Additionally, the Company purchased 279,587 shares of common stock for $46.1MM associated with tax withholdings on vested equity-based compensation awards.

As of March 31, 2024, the Company had $653.0MM of capacity remaining on its $750MM share repurchase program.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity:

The following table presents key balance sheet data and liquidity metrics as of March 31, 2024 (in millions):



March 31, 2024 Revolving credit facility(1) $ 1,000.0



Revolver borrowings $ - Senior notes 400.0 Total debt $ 400.0



Cash and cash equivalents $ 296.4 Letters of credit $ 8.9 Liquidity $ 1,287.5

___________________ (1) $2.5B borrowing base and $1.0B of elected commitments.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston Basin. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.chordenergy.com.

Chord Energy Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)



March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023







ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 296,354

$ 317,998 Accounts receivable, net 982,062

943,114 Inventory 78,118

72,565 Prepaid expenses 30,135

42,450 Derivative instruments 26,540

37,369 Other current assets 2,033

11,055 Total current assets 1,415,242

1,424,551 Property, plant and equipment





Oil and gas properties (successful efforts method) 6,575,306

6,320,243 Other property and equipment 49,087

49,051 Less: accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization (1,218,284)

(1,054,616) Total property, plant and equipment, net 5,406,109

5,314,678 Derivative instruments 22,231

22,526 Investment in unconsolidated affiliate 114,181

100,172 Long-term inventory 28,360

22,936 Operating right-of-use assets 19,218

21,343 Other assets 20,173

19,944 Total assets $ 7,025,514

$ 6,926,150







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 39,511

$ 34,453 Revenues and production taxes payable 592,888

604,704 Accrued liabilities 545,820

493,381 Accrued interest payable 8,532

2,157 Derivative instruments 19,523

14,209 Advances from joint interest partners 2,484

2,381 Current operating lease liabilities 13,691

13,258 Other current liabilities 22,671

916 Total current liabilities 1,245,120

1,165,459 Long-term debt 396,324

395,902 Deferred tax liabilities 122,288

95,322 Asset retirement obligations 155,696

155,040 Derivative instruments 3,022

717 Operating lease liabilities 15,993

18,667 Other liabilities 11,893

18,419 Total liabilities 1,950,336

1,849,526 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity





Common stock, $0.01 par value: 120,000,000 shares authorized, 45,527,230 shares issued and 41,551,082 shares outstanding at March 31, 2024; and 120,000,000 shares authorized, 45,032,537 shares issued and 41,249,658 shares outstanding at December 31, 2023 459

456 Treasury stock, at cost: 3,976,148 shares at March 31, 2024 and 3,782,879 shares at December 31, 2023 (523,288)

(493,289) Additional paid-in capital 3,575,557

3,608,819 Retained earnings 2,022,450

1,960,638 Total stockholders' equity 5,075,178

5,076,624 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,025,514

$ 6,926,150

Chord Energy Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2024

2023







Revenues





Oil, NGL and gas revenues $ 748,162

$ 766,200 Purchased oil and gas sales 337,098

130,317 Total revenues 1,085,260

896,517 Operating expenses





Lease operating expenses 159,206

153,408 Gathering, processing and transportation expenses 53,984

37,015 Purchased oil and gas expenses 335,762

129,593 Production taxes 63,911

60,517 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 168,894

133,791 General and administrative expenses 25,712

32,484 Exploration and impairment 6,154

24,864 Total operating expenses 813,623

571,672 Gain on sale of assets, net 1,302

1,227 Operating income 272,939

326,072 Other income (expense)





Net gain (loss) on derivative instruments (27,577)

66,934 Net gain (loss) from investment in unconsolidated affiliate 16,296

(2,216) Interest expense, net of capitalized interest (7,592)

(7,135) Other income, net 2,826

5,193 Total other income (expense), net (16,047)

62,776 Income before income taxes 256,892

388,848 Income tax expense (57,539)

(91,849) Net income $ 199,353

$ 296,999 Earnings per share:





Basic $ 4.79

$ 7.13 Diluted $ 4.65

$ 6.87 Weighted average shares outstanding:





Basic 41,468

41,568 Diluted 42,747

43,149

Chord Energy Corporation Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2024

2023







Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 199,353

$ 296,999 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation, depletion and amortization 168,894

133,791 Gain on sale of assets (1,302)

(1,227) Impairment 3,919

23,304 Deferred income taxes 26,966

73,923 Net (gain) loss from investment in unconsolidated affiliate (16,296)

2,216 Net (gain) loss on derivative instruments 27,577

(66,934) Equity-based compensation expenses 4,771

11,854 Deferred financing costs amortization and other 2,663

(3,791) Working capital and other changes:





Change in accounts receivable, net (62,081)

(14,657) Change in inventory (9,471)

(12,753) Change in prepaid expenses (291)

1,211 Change in accounts payable, interest payable and accrued liabilities 29,147

8,176 Change in other assets and liabilities, net 32,849

16,699 Net cash provided by operating activities 406,698

468,811 Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (222,149)

(172,328) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (334)

- Proceeds from divestitures, net of cash divested 2,371

7,034 Derivative settlements (12,062)

(91,656) Proceeds from sale of investment in unconsolidated affiliate -

12,347 Contingent consideration received 25,000

- Distributions from investment in unconsolidated affiliate 2,287

3,015 Net cash used in investing activities (204,887)

(241,588) Cash flows from financing activities:





Purchases of treasury stock (31,999)

(15,003) Tax withholding on vesting of equity-based awards (46,051)

(10,300) Dividends paid (152,389)

(202,473) Payments on finance lease liabilities (386)

(388) Proceeds from warrants exercised 7,370

90 Net cash used in financing activities (223,455)

(228,074) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (21,644)

(851) Cash and cash equivalents:





Beginning of period 317,998

593,151 End of period $ 296,354

$ 592,300 Supplemental non-cash transactions:





Change in accrued capital expenditures $ 25,312

$ 46,097 Change in asset retirement obligations 973

234 Dividends payable 17,587

15,798

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following are non-GAAP financial measures not prepared in accordance with GAAP that are used by management and external users of the Company's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. The Company believes that the foregoing are useful supplemental measures that provide an indication of the results generated by the Company's principal business activities. However, these measures are not recognized by GAAP and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP. Therefore, these measures may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other issuers. From time to time, the Company provides forward-looking forecasts of these measures; however, the Company is unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measures because management cannot reliably quantify certain of the necessary components of such forward-looking GAAP measures. The reconciling items in future periods could be significant. To see how the Company reconciles its historical presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, please visit the Investors-Documents & Disclosures-Non-GAAP Reconciliation page on the Company's website at https://ir.chordenergy.com/non-gaap.

Cash GPT

The Company defines Cash GPT as total GPT expenses less non-cash valuation charges on pipeline imbalances and non-cash mark-to-market adjustments on transportation contracts accounted for as derivative instruments. Cash GPT is not a measure of GPT expenses as determined by GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of Cash GPT provides useful additional information to investors and analysts to assess the cash costs incurred to market and transport the Company's commodities from the wellhead to delivery points for sale without regard to the change in value of its pipeline imbalances, which vary monthly based on commodity prices, and without regard to the non-cash mark-to-market adjustments on transportation contracts classified as derivative instruments.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of GPT expenses to the non-GAAP financial measure of Cash GPT for the periods presented:



Three Months Ended March 31,

2024

2023









(In thousands) GPT $ 53,984

$ 37,015 Pipeline imbalances (194)

(6,005) Gain (loss) on derivative transportation contracts (3,229)

11,157 Cash GPT $ 50,561

$ 42,167

Cash G&A

The Company defines Cash G&A as total G&A expenses less G&A expenses directly attributable to certain merger and acquisition activity, non-cash equity-based compensation expenses, G&A expenses attributable to shared service allocations and other non-cash charges. Cash G&A is not a measure of G&A expenses as determined by GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of Cash G&A provides useful additional information to investors and analysts to assess the Company's operating costs in comparison to peers without regard to the aforementioned charges, which can vary substantially from company to company.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of G&A expenses to the non-GAAP financial measure of Cash G&A for the periods presented:



Three Months Ended March 31,

2024

2023









(In thousands) General and administrative expenses $ 25,712

$ 32,484 Merger costs(1) (8,107)

(2,793) Equity-based compensation expenses (4,771)

(11,854) Other non-cash adjustments 1,660

411 Cash G&A $ 14,494

$ 18,248

___________________ (1) Includes costs directly attributable to the arrangement with Enerplus for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and the costs directly attributable to the merger of equals with Whiting for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Cash Interest

The Company defines Cash Interest as interest expense plus capitalized interest less amortization and write-offs of deferred financing costs. Cash Interest is not a measure of interest expense as determined by GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of Cash Interest provides useful additional information to investors and analysts for assessing the interest charges incurred on the Company's debt to finance its operating activities and the Company's ability to maintain compliance with its debt covenants.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of interest expense to the non-GAAP financial measure of Cash Interest for the periods presented:



Three Months Ended March 31,

2024

2023









(In thousands) Interest expense $ 7,592

$ 7,135 Capitalized interest 710

1,421 Amortization of deferred financing costs (892)

(1,198) Cash Interest $ 7,410

$ 7,358

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization ("DD&A"), merger costs, exploration expenses and impairment expenses and other similar non-cash or non-recurring charges. The Company defines Adjusted Free Cash Flow as Adjusted EBITDA less Cash Interest and E&P and other capital expenditures (excluding capitalized interest and acquisition capital).

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow are not measures of net income or cash flows from operating activities as determined by GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow provides useful additional information to investors and analysts for assessing the Company's results of operations, financial performance, ability to generate cash from its business operations without regard to its financing methods or capital structure and the Company's ability to maintain compliance with its debt covenants.

The following table presents reconciliations of the GAAP financial measures of net income and net cash provided by operating activities to the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow for the periods presented:



Three Months Ended March 31,

2024

2023

(In thousands) Net income $ 199,353

$ 296,999 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 7,592

7,135 Income tax expense 57,539

91,849 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 168,894

133,791 Merger costs(1) 8,107

2,793 Exploration and impairment expenses 6,154

24,864 Gain on sale of assets (1,302)

(1,227) Net (gain) loss on derivative instruments 27,577

(66,934) Realized loss on commodity price derivative contracts (1,361)

(91,858) Net (gain) loss from investment in unconsolidated affiliate (16,296)

2,216 Distributions from investment in unconsolidated affiliate 2,287

3,015 Equity-based compensation expenses 4,771

11,854 Other non-cash adjustments 1,464

(6,213) Adjusted EBITDA 464,779

408,284 Cash Interest (7,410)

(7,358) E&P and other capital expenditures (257,748)

(202,296) Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 199,621

$ 198,630







Net cash provided by operating activities $ 406,698

$ 468,811 Changes in working capital 9,847

1,324 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 7,592

7,135 Current income tax expense 30,573

17,927 Merger costs(1) 8,107

2,793 Exploration expenses 2,235

1,559 Realized loss on commodity price derivative contracts (1,361)

(91,858) Distributions from investment in unconsolidated affiliate 2,287

3,015 Deferred financing costs amortization and other (2,663)

3,791 Other non-cash adjustments 1,464

(6,213) Adjusted EBITDA 464,779

408,284 Cash Interest (7,410)

(7,358) E&P and other capital expenditures(2) (257,748)

(202,296) Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 199,621

$ 198,630

___________________ (1) Includes costs directly attributable to the arrangement with Enerplus for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and the costs directly attributable to the merger of equals with Whiting for the three months ended March 31, 2023. (2) The three months ended March 31, 2024 includes $3.9MM of E&P and other CapEx related to divested non-operated assets that will be reimbursed.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are used by management and external users of the Company's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. The Company defines Adjusted Net Income as net income after adjusting for (1) the impact of certain non-cash items, including non-cash changes in the fair value of derivative instruments, non-cash changes in the fair value of the Company's investment in an unconsolidated affiliate, impairment and other similar non-cash charges, (2) merger costs and (3) the impact of taxes based on the Company's effective tax rate applicable to those adjusting items in the same period. Adjusted Net Income is not a measure of net income as determined by GAAP.

The Company calculates earnings per share under the two-class method in accordance with GAAP. The two-class method is an earnings allocation formula that computes earnings per share for each class of common stock and participating security according to dividends declared (or accumulated) and participation rights in undistributed earnings. Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share is calculated as (i) Adjusted Net Income (ii) less distributed and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities (iii) divided by the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding for the periods presented.

The following table presents reconciliations of the GAAP financial measure of net income to the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted Net Income and the GAAP financial measure of diluted earnings per share to the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share for the periods presented:



Three Months Ended March 31,

2024

2023

(In thousands) Net income $ 199,353

$ 296,999 Net (gain) loss on derivative instruments 27,577

(66,934) Realized loss on commodity price derivative contracts (1,361)

(91,858) Net (gain) from investment in unconsolidated affiliate (16,296)

2,216 Distributions from investment in unconsolidated affiliate 2,287

3,015 Impairment 3,919

23,304 Merger costs(1) 8,107

2,793 Gain on sale of assets (1,302)

(1,227) Amortization of deferred financing costs 892

1,198 Other non-cash adjustments 1,464

(6,213) Tax impact(2) (5,664)

31,583 Adjusted net income 218,976

194,876 Distributed and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities (856)

(467) Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders $ 218,120

$ 194,409 Diluted earnings per share 4.66

6.87 Net (gain) loss on derivative instruments 0.65

(1.55) Realized loss on commodity price derivative contracts (0.03)

(2.13) Net (gain) from investment in unconsolidated affiliate (0.38)

0.05 Distributions from investment in unconsolidated affiliate 0.05

0.07 Impairment 0.09

0.54 Merger costs(1) 0.19

0.06 Gain on sale of assets (0.03)

(0.03) Amortization of deferred financing costs 0.02

0.03 Other non-cash adjustments 0.03

(0.14) Tax impact(2) (0.13)

0.73 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share 5.12

4.50 Less: Distributed and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities (0.02)

(0.01) Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 5.10

$ 4.49







Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 42,747

43,149







Effective tax rate applicable to adjustment items(2) 22.4 %

23.6 %

_____________________ (1) Includes costs directly attributable to the arrangement with Enerplus for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and the costs directly attributable to the merger of equals with Whiting for the three months ended March 31, 2023. (2) The tax impact is computed utilizing the Company's effective tax rate applicable to the adjustments for certain non-cash and non-recurring items.

