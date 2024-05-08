Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.05.2024
PR Newswire
08.05.2024 | 00:25
Frasle Mobility reaches R$841.3 million in net revenue in the first quarter of 2024

CAXIAS DO SUL, Brazil, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frasle Mobility ended the first quarter of 2024 with stable net revenue compared to the same period last year. The Company recorded a consolidated result of R$841.3 million, a positive variation of 0.3% compared to the first three months of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA reached R$154 million, while the adjusted EBITDA Margin recorded was 18.3%. Revenue from the foreign market, which encompasses exports from Brazil with the performance of operations in other countries, totaled R$341.9 million, an increase of 6.4%.

The quarter also marks the first year of the acquisition of Juratek, in the United Kingdom, boosting the strategy of expanding the company's global operations in mature markets.

MAIN RESULTS - 1Q24
(Percentages indicate variations compared to the respective periods of 1Q23 and 4Q23 - values in MM)

Consolidated net revenue :

1Q24: R$841.3 (+0.3%) | 1Q24: R$841.3 (+13.5%)


Net revenue in the national market :

1Q24: R$499.4 (-3.5%) | 1Q24: R$499.4 (-10.1%)


Net revenue in the foreign market:

1Q24: R$341.9 (+6.4%) | 1Q24: R$341.9 (+84.0%)


Foreign Market Revenue (Exports + operations abroad):

1Q24: US$69.0 (+11.6%) | 1Q24: US$69.0 (+86.7%)


Consolidated gross profit :

1Q24: R$289.7 (-2.2%) | 1Q24: R$289.7 (+43.0%)


Operating profit :

1Q24: R$116.9 (-20.6%) | 1Q24: R$116.9 (+43.5%)


EBITDA :

1Q24: R$154.0 (-13.0%) | 1Q24: R$154.0 (+36.1%)


Consolidated net profit :

1Q24: R$109.1 (+20.7%) | 1Q24: R$109.1 (+16.2%)

ROIC

1Q24: 15.7% (+2.4 pp) | 1Q24: 15.7% ](- 3.7 pp)

RESULTS VIDEO CONFERENCE
(In Portuguese with simultaneous translation into English)
05/08 - 11am Brazil | 10am New York | 3pm London

Register / Access Videoconference: Click here

IR Contact
[email protected]
https://ri.fraslemobility.com/
Hemerson Fernando de Souza
Phone: +55 54 3239.1519

SOURCE Frasle Mobility

