State-owned utility Egyptian Electricity Holding Company is requesting expressions of interest for the design, building and operation of a 8. 2 MW solar plant and 2 MW/4MWh battery energy storage system, located at the site of an existing microgrid in western Egypt. Egyptian Electricity Holding Company (EEHC) has kicked off a tender for an 8. 2 MW solar plant plus a 2 MW/4MWh battery energy storage system in Siwa Oasis, located in the west of Egypt. EEHC is initially requesting expressions of interest from both local and foreign companies for the design, build and operation of the facility. The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...