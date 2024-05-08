

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) has announced the anticipated launch of four separate offers to purchase for cash any and all of the four series of notes. The title of the Notes are: 3.900% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2026; 4.300% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2026; 1.589% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Senior Unsecured Notes due 2027; and 2.251% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Senior Unsecured Notes due 2027.



The launch of the offers is expected to be on May 8, 2024. The offers are being undertaken to proactively manage the company's outstanding debt portfolio. Each offer will expire on May 14, 2024. The company expects the settlement date to occur on May 17, 2024.



