Amundi CAC 40 UCITS ETF Dist (CACX LN) Amundi CAC 40 UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 08-May-2024 / 10:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi CAC 40 UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 07-May-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 80.379 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 43906250 CODE: CACX LN ISIN: FR0007052782 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0007052782 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CACX LN Sequence No.: 320300 EQS News ID: 1898727 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May 08, 2024 04:05 ET (08:05 GMT)