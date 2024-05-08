The Chinese module manufacturer said the new efficiency record was confirmed by Germany's Institute for Solar Energy Research (ISFH). Chinese solar module manufacturer Longi has achieved a power conversion efficiency of 27. 30% for an HBC solar cell. Germany's Institute for Solar Energy Research (ISFH) has confirmed the result. The new efficiency record beats the previous world record of 27. 09%, which was also set by Longi at the end of last year. At the time, Longi said the result was enabled through a new laser graphical process that costs less than conventional high-cost photolithography ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...