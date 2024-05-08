Open Systems Recognized for Exceptional Innovation, Unsurpassed Service Agility and Performance, And Industry-Leading Customer Satisfaction

Open Systems, the leading provider of native, managed SASE solutions with a superior user experience, today announced that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has awarded Open Systems with a 2024 Internet Telephony SD-WAN Product of the Year Award, and the Globee Business Awards has awarded it the Golden Globee Award for Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)

Open Systems SASE Experience supports secure connectivity across cloud and hybrid environments and locations, combining SD-WAN, firewall, SWG, CASB, and ZTNA into a comprehensive framework, supported through its user intuitive customer portal, and delivered as a 24×7 managed service with unmatched customer service.

The honors closely follow Open Systems' recent recognition as a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Zero Trust Edge Service Providers, Q2 2024, based on an evaluation of nine vendors in the ZTE service providers market.

"Organizations' networks must have the agility to support hybrid workforces, expanding global presence, and dynamic, change-driving economic conditions, and as always, with limited resources," said Stefan Keller, Chief Product Officer, Open Systems. "We are honored to be recognized for the service reliability, security, scalability, and agility that Open Systems delivers continuously. We thank the Globee and TMC teams, but more importantly, extend our sincere thanks to our hard-working team of networking, engineering, and cybersecurity professionals who provide the support and expertise our customers rely on."

"Congratulations to Open Systems for receiving a 2024 INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Open Systems SASE Experience has demonstrated true innovation and is leading the way for Software Defined Wide Area Network. I look forward to continued excellence from Open Systems in 2024 and beyond."

The INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Awards are bestowed upon companies that demonstrate the innovation, vision, and execution to deliver software-based networking tools to support different and unique communities of interest.

The Globee® Cybersecurity Awards recognize cybersecurity companies and professionals for their innovative approaches and effective solutions in ensuring security in the digital age. The awards were created to provide a platform for recognizing and promoting excellence in those industries and sectors that are shaping the future of business.

About INTERNET TELEPHONY Magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998. Beginning with the first issue in February of 1998, INTERNET TELEPHONY has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. INTERNET TELEPHONY offers rich content from solutions-focused editorial content to reviews on products and services from TMC Labs. For more information, please visit https://www.tmcnet.com/voip/. For more information about TMC, visit www.tmcnet.com.

About the Globee Awards

The mission of the Globee Awards is to recognize and celebrate excellence in various industries worldwide. The Awards aim to honor organizations and individuals who have achieved remarkable success, demonstrated innovation, and made a positive impact in their respective fields. The prestigious recognition program strives to inspire, motivate, and promote the pursuit of excellence.

About Open Systems

Open Systems is a leading provider of native, managed SASE solutions that enable organizations to simply connect and secure hybrid environments to meet their business goals. Backed by our Service Experience Promise, Open Systems SASE Experience helps reduce risk, improve efficiency, and accelerate innovation with a comprehensive, easy to implement and use combination of SD-WAN and Security Service Edge delivered as a service with a superior user experience. SASE Experience combines SD-WAN, firewall, SWG, CASB, and ZTNA into a framework that supports secure connectivity across cloud and hybrid environments and locations. It provides a comprehensive SASE solution through an easy-to-use customer portal, underpinned with a unified data platform to drive future innovation, all delivered as a 24×7 managed service. To learn more about Open Systems, visit www.open-systems.com. Follow Open Systems on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240508730110/en/

Contacts:

Open Systems Contacts:

Mackenzie Kreitler

Director of Corporate Communications

mkreitler@open-systems.com

Dan Chmielewski

Madison Alexander PR

dchm@madisonalexanderpr.com

949-231-2965

TMC Contact

Michelle Connolly

Senior Marketing Manager

203-852-6800, ext. 170

mconnolly@tmcnet.com