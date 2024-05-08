

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices fell sharply on Wednesday to hover near two-month lows after a border crossing in southern Gaza has reopened for humanitarian aid deliveries.



Benchmark Brent crude futures fell 1.4 percent to $81.99 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were down 1.5 percent at $77.20.



The Karam Abu Salem crossing, also known as Kerem Shalom, was reopened this morning after a government order, the Israeli authority in charge of the crossing said on X after the U.S. piled pressure on Benjamin Netanyahu to agree a ceasefire deal with Hamas.



Urgent ceasefire talks are being held in Cairo, but Hamas have warned there will be no negotiations if Israel's operation in Rafah continues.



Traders were also reacting to the latest inventory data showing rising crude and fuel inventories.



U.S. crude stocks rose by 509,000 barrels in the week ended May 3, according to the American Petroleum Institute. Gasoline and distillate fuel inventories also rose.



Meanwhile, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said earlier today in a monthly update that it expects world oil demand this year to grow less than earlier forecast and output to expand faster than previous estimates.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts? Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren. Hier klicken