

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold slipped toward $2,300 per ounce on Wednesday while the dollar was on the front foot after hawkish Fed comments. Continued hopes for a Middle East ceasefire also weighed on bullion.



Spot gold slipped 0.1 percent to $2,311.10 per ounce while U.S. gold futures were down 0.3 percent at $2,318.20.



Markets are repricing their expectations for U.S. rate cuts this year, following hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials.



Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari said Tuesday that rates will likely stay high for an 'extending period' and that he will support a hike if inflation stalls near 3 percent.



Morgan Stanley said it now expects the U.S. Federal Reserve to start lowering interest rates from September, compared to its earlier forecast of July.



Based on CME's FedWatch Tool, markets are presently pricing in a 65 percent possibility of a U.S. rate cut in September.



Traders also wait for further news on events surrounding the Gaza conflict. Israeli troops seized control of Gaza's vital Rafah border crossing on Tuesday as captive-exchange talks continue.



The United States has played down the deadly Israeli assault on Rafah and expressed hope that a ceasefire deal with Hamas was within reach.



The Karam Abu Salem crossing, also known as Kerem Shalom, was reopened this morning after a government order, the Israeli authority in charge of the crossing said on X after the U.S. piled pressure on Benjamin Netanyahu to agree a ceasefire deal with Hamas.



Urgent ceasefire talks are being held in Cairo, but Hamas have warned there will be no negotiations if Israel's operation in Rafah continues.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts? Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren. Hier klicken