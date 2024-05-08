

LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - Millicom International Cellular SA (MICC) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $92 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $3 million, or $0.02 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.6% to $1.487 billion from $1.369 billion last year.



Millicom International Cellular SA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $92 Mln. vs. $3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.53 vs. $0.02 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.487 Bln vs. $1.369 Bln last year.



