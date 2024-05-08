Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New last trading date in paid subscription shares issued by NGS Group AB

At the request of NGS Group AB, the last trading day in NGS Group AB's paid subscription shares will be changed on Nasdaq Stockholm from 10 May 2024 to 17 May 2024. Short name: NGS BTA ----------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0021921970 ----------------------------------- Oderbook ID: 330479 ----------------------------------- New last trading day: 17 May 2024 ----------------------------------- For further information about this exchange notice, please contact iss@nasdaq.com or +46 8 405 72 80.