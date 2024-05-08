

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On Tuesday, Houthi militants launched an anti-ship ballistic missile over the Gulf of Aden. The U.S., coalition, or merchant vessels did not report any injuries or damages by the attack, the U.S. Central Command said.



Separately, the Iranian-backed terrorists launched three drones over the Gulf of Aden from Houthi controlled areas in Yemen. 'A coalition ship successfully engaged one UAS, U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) forces successfully engaged the second UAS, and the final UAS crashed in the Gulf of Aden,' CENTCOM said in a press release. Th attack did not cause any injuries or damages.



U.S. military and merchant vessels have faced persistent threats from Houthi missiles and UAVs in the Red Sea since mid-November, significantly disrupting the free flow of commerce and navigational rights in one of the world's most vital waterways.



The Red Sea is an artery for nearly 15 per cent of global seaborne trade, including eight per cent of the world's grain trade, 12 per cent of seaborne-traded oil, and eight per cent of liquefied natural gas.



The risky situation in the trade route has forced many shipping companies to suspend Red Sea operations, and reroute their vessels around the Cape of Good Hope, adding significant cost and weeks of delay to the delivery of goods.



